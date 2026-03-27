Big Fish, Big Bragging Rights: Georgia Angler Awards Return

Over 300 anglers reeled in a Georgia Angler Award last year. Will you be on the 2026 list?

The Angler Award program recognizes anglers who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Anglers who submit successful applications receive a frameable certificate, a T-shirt and a custom hat.

“The Angler Award program generates excitement for anglers with rewards and recognition, which motivates them to continue fishing throughout their lives and encourages them to share their love of fishing with others,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “The fact that we continue to see an increase in the number of Angler Awards issued each year hopefully means more folks sharing fishing opportunities with more people – and that is great news for the future of fishing.”

Angler Award Opportunities

Angler Award – Adult: Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality-size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or exceed a specific weight or length.

Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality-size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or exceed a specific weight or length. Angler Award – Youth: Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality-size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or exceed a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths are reduced for youth Angler Awards.

Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality-size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or exceed a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths are reduced for youth Angler Awards. Trophy Largemouth Bass: Recognizes catches of largemouth bass weighing 10 pounds or more. Catch one weighing 13 pounds or more and qualify for a free replica mount.

Recognizes catches of largemouth bass weighing 10 pounds or more. Catch one weighing 13 pounds or more and qualify for a free replica mount. PFA Record: Recognizes the largest fish of each species caught and properly documented at each Public Fishing Area (PFA). Eligible species include Largemouth Bass, Black or White Crappie, Bluegill, Redear Sunfish and Channel Catfish.

Anglers should review all Angler Award program rules before submitting an application. Find program details, including rules, weight and length requirements, photo guidelines and more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.

Other Fishing Recognition Programs

State Records: WRD maintains a freshwater state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the current record weight by one ounce or more. Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.

WRD maintains a freshwater state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the current record weight by one ounce or more. Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules. Kids First Fish Certificate: Caught your first fish? Get a “first fish award” certificate at GeorgiaWildlife.com/my-first.

Caught your first fish? Get a “first fish award” certificate at GeorgiaWildlife.com/my-first. Georgia Bass Slam: Recognizes anglers who catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Learn more at BassSlam.com.

Recognizes anglers who catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Learn more at BassSlam.com. Trout Slam: Catch all three trout species found in Georgia waters and earn a Trout Slam. Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam.

Looking for a certified scale? Fish submitted for Angler Awards by weight or for state record consideration must be weighed on a scale certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Find a list of certified scales at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources (look under “Angler Recognition Programs”). If you cannot find a scale nearby, check with local grocery stores, hardware stores, marinas or contact your local WRD Fisheries Office at GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact#fish.

There are not many better days than those spent on the water with friends and family, but earning a Georgia Angler Award might make that fishing trip even more memorable. Learn more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.

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