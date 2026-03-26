Spring Chinook fishing set to open April 25

Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved spring Chinook seasons to open on April 25 in the Snake River, Lower Salmon River, Little Salmon River, Mainstem Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River, North Fork Clearwater River, South Fork Clearwater River, and Lochsa River.

Bag limits and days per week open to fishing are variable by river section. See the full Spring Chinook Season and Rules information on the Chinook Fishing rules webpage.

Preseason run forecasts project enough hatchery salmon to provide sport fisheries in those rivers. The Chinook run is just starting, and as of March 24, less than 100 fish have crossed Bonneville Dam, which is the first of eight Columbia/Snake River dams the fish cross before reaching Idaho.

At its March meeting in Boise, the Commission also authorized the Fish and Game Director to make in-season adjustments to seasons – if needed – based on the actual number of Chinook that return.

The intent is to provide a quicker response if changes to the Chinook season are warranted based on the run size. The director previously had the authority to restrict fisheries or close fishing when harvest limits had been reached, but the Commission expanded his authority to adjust seasons by increasing fishing days of the week and bag limits, when appropriate.

Chinook anglers are reminded that electronic salmon and steelhead permits are available at all vendors, or through the Go Outdoors Idaho mobile app. E-tagging allows anglers to buy an electronic salmon or steelhead permit from anywhere they have internet or cell phone service and start fishing immediately.

E-tagging also allows salmon or steelhead anglers to validate their electronic permit via their smart phone. Anglers can use the app while out of cell service, in low service areas, and while the device is on airplane mode.