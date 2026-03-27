The Monterey Company Brings Direct Ecommerce Checkout to Custom Patch Ordering

Express check-out with live pricing configurations

Custom patch manufacturer replaces traditional quote forms with live pricing and direct checkout across all patch types

You should be able to see the price, configure what you want, and check out in one sitting without waiting on anyone. That is what this does.” — Eric Turney, Sales Marketing Director, The Monterey Company

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Company, a custom promotional products manufacturer operating since 1989, has launched a full e-commerce checkout experience across its entire custom patch product line. Customers can now configure, price, and purchase custom embroidered, PVC, woven, dye-sublimated, and leather patches directly on the website, eliminating the traditional quote request process that has long been standard in the custom products industry.The new checkout system is live across all patch pages at montereycompany.com.A Departure From the Industry StandardOrdering custom patches has traditionally required filling out a quote form, waiting for a sales representative to respond, negotiating pricing over email, and then placing an order. A process that can stretch across several days before production even begins. Most custom patch manufacturers still operate this way.The Monterey Company's new approach replaces that workflow entirely. Customers select their patch type, configure options such as size, shape, backing, and border style, and see pricing update in real time as they build their order. When the configuration is complete, they check out directly on the site. The same way they would purchase any product online. A digital proof is delivered within 24 hours of placing an order, and production begins as soon as the proof is approved.How the New Checkout WorksThe process is designed to be straightforward. Customers visit any custom patch page (embroidered, PVC, woven, dye-sublimated or leather) and use an on-page configurator to select their specifications. A live pricing calculator adjusts the total as options change, giving buyers full transparency before they commit. Once satisfied, they upload their artwork, complete checkout, and receive a digital proof the following business day. The minimum order quantity is 50 patches across all types."For years, the custom products industry has made people jump through hoops just to find out what something costs," said Eric Turney, Sales Marketing Director and Co-Owner of The Monterey Company. "We wanted to change that. You should be able to see the price, configure exactly what you want, and check out. All in one sitting, without waiting on anyone. That is what this does."Built for Speed and ClarityThe e-commerce integration is designed around two priorities: transparency and turnaround time. The live pricing calculator removes the guesswork that has historically frustrated buyers in the custom products space, where pricing can vary significantly based on size, quantity, color count, and backing type. By surfacing that information upfront, customers can make informed decisions without back-and-forth communication. The streamlined workflow also compresses the overall timeline. Where a traditional quote-based process might take several days before a proof is even generated, the new system gets customers from configuration to digital proof within one business day of checkout.Available Across All Patch TypesThe e-commerce checkout is available on every custom patch page, including: Custom embroidered patches — the most popular option for uniforms, team gear, and branded apparel. Custom PVC patches — durable, waterproof, and ideal for tactical, outdoor, and military applications.Custom woven patches — finely detailed with a smooth finish for intricate logos and small text.Custom leather patches — a premium option popular with brands, hats, and lifestyle products.Custom dye-sublimated patches — perfect for great detail designs with color gradients that require a clean look.Each patch type page features the same live pricing, on-page configuration, and direct checkout experience.About The Monterey CompanyFounded in 1989 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, The Monterey Company is a full-service manufacturer of custom promotional products. The company specializes in custom patches, embroidered hats, enamel pins, challenge coins, keychains, medals, and ornaments. With over 1,000 five-star reviews across platforms and more than 35 years of manufacturing experience, The Monterey Company serves B2B clients, military organizations, nonprofits, schools, and teams nationwide.To configure and order custom patches with live pricing and direct checkout, visit montereycompany.com/custom-patches/.

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