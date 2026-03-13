The Monterey Company Launches Free Embroidery Stitch Calculator Tool

Free online tool lets businesses instantly estimate embroidery stitch counts by uploading a logo and visualizing it on product mockups

We built this tool because stitch count drives embroidery pricing. Giving people a free way to estimate that before requesting a quote makes the whole process smoother.” — Eric Turney, Sales Marketing Director, The Monterey Company

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Company, a leading manufacturer of custom promotional products since 1989, has launched a free Embroidery Stitch Calculator tool available at montereycompany.com. The browser-based tool allows businesses, organizations, and individuals to instantly estimate embroidery stitch counts for custom products. Removing a major source of uncertainty from the ordering process.The tool works entirely in the user's browser with no account required. Users upload their logo, select a product type, and visually position and resize their design on an interactive product mockup before receiving a detailed stitch count estimate.How the Embroidery Stitch Calculator WorksThe calculator follows a simple three-step process. First, users upload a logo or artwork file and select a product type, including hats, patches, polos, jackets, and bags. Second, an interactive configuration screen displays the uploaded logo overlaid on a realistic product mockup, where users can drag, reposition, and resize their design using corner handles or a width slider. The dimensions update in real time, and a built-in crop tool lets users refine their artwork before calculating the dimensions. Third, the tool analyzes the image using pixel-level coverage detection and applies industry-standard stitch density formulas specific to each product type, delivering an estimated stitch count along with a breakdown of design coverage, detected colors, and embroidery dimensions.Why Stitch Counts MatterEmbroidery stitch count is one of the primary factors that determines pricing for custom embroidered products. A simple one-color logo on a hat might require 5,000 stitches, while a detailed full-coverage patch could require more than 25,000. Without an estimate, buyers often have no frame of reference when requesting quotes, leading to sticker shock or misaligned expectations on both sides. By making this information freely available before the quoting process even begins, The Monterey Company aims to create a more transparent and efficient buying experience."We built this tool because we kept hearing the same question from customers: how much is this going to cost?" said Eric Turney, Sales Marketing Director and Co-Owner of The Monterey Company. "Stitch count drives embroidery pricing, so giving people a way to estimate that on their own, for free, with no strings attached, just made sense. It helps them come to us better informed, and that makes the whole process smoother for everyone."Product-Specific AccuracyThe calculator applies different stitch density values based on the selected product type. Embroidered patches, which require full backing, use a higher density calculation than a polo shirt logo that sits on fabric. Hat embroidery accounts for the constraints of a front panel, while jacket back designs allow for larger coverage areas. This product-aware approach delivers more realistic estimates than generic stitch calculators that apply a single formula across all applications.About The Monterey CompanyFounded in 1989, The Monterey Company is a full-service manufacturer of custom promotional products headquartered in Largo, Florida. The company specializes in custom embroidered hats , embroidered patches, enamel pins, challenge coins, keychains, medals, and ornaments, serving B2B clients, military organizations, nonprofits, and teams nationwide. With over 1,000 five-star reviews across platforms and more than 35 years of manufacturing experience, The Monterey Company is known for premium quality, competitive pricing, low minimums, and dedicated customer service.The Embroidery Stitch Calculator is now available at no cost, with no registration required. To try the tool or request a custom quote, visit montereycompany.com.

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