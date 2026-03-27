THE CULINARY JOURNEY OF SAHIL TOMAR

-Chef Sahil Tomar

Sahil Tomar’s culinary story is one shaped by movement.

The supper club allows us to move beyond the plate and create a full experience where food, music, and atmosphere come together naturally.” — Chef Sahil Tomar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | MARCH 27, 2026THE CULINARY JOURNEY OF SAHIL TOMARSahil Tomar’s culinary story is defined by movement—across countries, cultures, and kitchens—guided by curiosity and a deep respect for tradition. Long before becoming Executive Chef at Houston’s Tavern by Hearsay , he had built a career shaped by global experience and steady progression.Tomar’s formal training began in India at Manipal University, where he completed a four-year culinary program. He then joined ITC Hotels, a luxury hospitality group, as a management trainee, quickly advancing to Junior Sous Chef. These early years placed him at the center of pre-opening kitchens and operational planning, where discipline and structure were as critical as creativity. It was here that he developed a foundational belief: strong systems shape strong kitchens, and leadership begins well before a dish reaches the table.His career soon expanded internationally. In Oman, Tomar worked as a sous-chef with the Al Jarwani Group, gaining experience in large-scale and industrial catering. Singapore became a defining chapter, where he worked with Spa Spree Group and later served as Head Chef at Urban Fairways. Immersed in one of the world’s most dynamic food scenes, he refined his ability to balance consistency with innovation.He later became Executive Chef at Anglo Indian Kitchen and Bar, helping grow the concept to multiple locations. One of those restaurants earned recognition in the Michelin Guide—a milestone that reflected not only culinary execution, but also his ability to lead teams across expanding operations. Singapore, he notes, sharpened his instincts and taught him to think beyond individual plates, focusing instead on the broader dining experience.At the height of this momentum, Tomar made a personal decision that reshaped his path. After meeting his future wife, he chose to step away from his growing international career. In 2019, that decision brought him to Houston—marking the end of one chapter and the quiet beginning of another.The transition required both patience and recalibration. Ingredient sourcing, spice profiles, and regional expectations differed, and adapting Indian cuisine for an American audience presented new challenges. In a leadership role at Kiran’s, Tomar refined an approach centered on balance—maintaining authenticity while ensuring accessibility. His goal was never to dilute flavor, but to present it with clarity and restraint.Today, as Executive Chef at Tavern by Hearsay, Tomar leads the British-Indian–inspired concept with a focus on thoughtful menu development and collaborative kitchen culture. Ideas are encouraged, tested, and refined through team input, resulting in dishes that blend familiarity with subtle innovation.Beyond the restaurant, Tomar continues to explore experiential dining through intimate supper clubs and a British-Indian–inspired high tea concept. These experiences reflect both his heritage and global perspective, offering guests something personal rather than performative.At the core of his philosophy is balance. He favors lighter preparations, measured use of oils and creams, and freshly ground spices. Indian cuisine, he believes, should feel comforting without being heavy—flavorful without excess. Good food, in his view, should nourish, invite conversation, and leave a lasting impression for the right reasons.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION• New Menu Tasting — Tavern by HearsayTavern by Hearsay will host a New Menu Tasting on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Guests will experience a curated selection of dishes highlighting new menu additions and seasonal flavors.**** Media are welcome to attend. RSVP with Local Creative Services.• SKY43 Supper Club — Tavern by HearsayThe SKY43 Supper Club is a recurring monthly dining experience held on the third Thursday of each month. The evening begins with a three-course dinner at Tavern, followed by live music at SKY43, an exclusive rooftop space.Each Supper Club features a customized menu with dishes not offered on the regular Tavern menu, with a new culinary experience introduced monthly.Priced at $65 per guest, dinner begins at 7:00 PM, followed by live music at 8:00 PM. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

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