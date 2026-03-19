Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Named Diamond Sponsor of University of Houston Law Center’s 49th

River Oaks Hospital & Clinics (Houston)

Our involvement in this event reflects our broader commitment to the Houston community,” — CEO, Lucky Chopra, MD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System ADHS ) is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor of the University of Houston Law Center’s 49th Annual Law Gala & Auction, taking place on May 2, 2026, at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston.As one of the evening’s premier sponsors, ADHS will be represented by its founder and CEO, Lucky Chopra, MD , alongside leadership from River Oaks Hospital & Clinics, a flagship facility within the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System network.The annual gala brings together leaders from across Houston’s legal, business, and healthcare communities in support of the University of Houston Law Center. Proceeds from the event help fund student scholarships, academic initiatives, and continued advancement of legal education.“Our involvement in this event reflects our broader commitment to the Houston community,” said Lucky Chopra, Founder and CEO of Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. “We believe in supporting institutions that shape the future, whether in healthcare or in law. The University of Houston Law Center plays a vital role in developing the next generation of leaders, and we are proud to stand alongside them as part of a system that serves and strengthens our city.”Through its Diamond Sponsorship, ADHS continues to expand its presence within Houston’s professional landscape, reinforcing its mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while actively contributing to the communities it serves.

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