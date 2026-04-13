Proud of our team for showing up and representing at the first annual Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Race Judicata

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Sponsors Inaugural TMSL Alumni Race Judicata.

Community involvement is an essential part of the medical field,” — Lucky A. Chopra, M.D.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 28th, 2026, Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System proudly served as a sponsor of the first annual Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Race Judicata, an inaugural 5K run and walk held on the campus of Texas Southern University in support of student scholarships and academic programming at Thurgood Marshall School of Law.Organized by the Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Board, Race Judicata brought together alumni, students, community partners, and supporters for a morning focused on wellness, education, and civic engagement. The event was designed to raise critical scholarship funds for law students while fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose across the Houston community.Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System’s participation reflected its ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that extend beyond clinical care. By sponsoring Race Judicata, the organization reinforced its belief that access to education, community wellness, and long‑term opportunity are deeply connected to positive health outcomes. Lucky A. Chopra, M.D ., who holds a leadership role within Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System, emphasized the importance of healthcare organizations engaging meaningfully with their communities.“Community involvement is an essential part of the medical field,” said Dr. Chopra. “When healthcare organizations support initiatives like Race Judicata, it sends a message about our values. It shows that we believe in investing in people, in education, and in the communities we serve.”Dr. Chopra noted that events such as Race Judicata align closely with Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System’s broader mission of service, advocacy, and partnership. Supporting student scholarships and educational advancement, he said, helps strengthen the foundation of future leaders whose work will directly impact the health, justice, and well‑being of the community.The Race Judicata course guided participants through the Texas Southern University campus, highlighting the Thurgood Marshall School of Law and reinforcing the event’s connection to academic excellence and institutional pride. The successful inaugural race marks the beginning of what organizers hope will become a lasting annual tradition.Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System is honored to have supported the first Race Judicata and looks forward to continued involvement in community‑based initiatives that reflect its commitment to health, education, and shared responsibility.ABOUT ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMAdvanced Diagnostics Healthcare System is dedicated to delivering high‑quality, patient‑centered care while actively supporting the communities it serves. Through clinical excellence and community engagement, the organization remains focused on advancing health outcomes and long‑term well‑being.MEDIA CONTACT FOR ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMZack Schaffer | Manager of Branding and Digital Communications713.232.9925zschaffer@adhealthcare.com

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