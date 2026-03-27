Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley.

This immersive, multi-day, in-person event brings school nurses from across Maine together for an opportunity for new learning. SNSI is intended to increase knowledge and understanding of current research and evidence-based practices in school nursing and to raise awareness of resources available within the State of Maine. The hope is that school nurses in attendance leave feeling energized and ready to support Maine students.

This year’s SNSI theme is Complex Care, Confident Leadership: School Nurses at the Heart of Student Health. Professional development opportunities will include technical nursing skill sessions focused on supporting children with complex medical needs, such as gastrostomy tubes, central lines, and catheterizations. Other learning opportunities will include nursing leadership, student mental health, emergency planning, immunization clinics, puberty, and more.

The early registration rate is $200, which is available until June 1, 2026, after which the rate will increase to $225. Those interested in attending should register here.

The Coordinated School Health Team is a part of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports. With questions about SNSI, please contact the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports at DOESchoolandStudentSupports@maine.gov.