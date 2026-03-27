Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,080 in the last 365 days.

Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is hosting its biennial School Nurse Summer Institute (SNSI) on July 28 and 29, 2026, at Sugarloaf Resort in Carrabassett Valley.

This immersive, multi-day, in-person event brings school nurses from across Maine together for an opportunity for new learning. SNSI is intended to increase knowledge and understanding of current research and evidence-based practices in school nursing and to raise awareness of resources available within the State of Maine. The hope is that school nurses in attendance leave feeling energized and ready to support Maine students.

This year’s SNSI theme is Complex Care, Confident Leadership: School Nurses at the Heart of Student Health. Professional development opportunities will include technical nursing skill sessions focused on supporting children with complex medical needs, such as gastrostomy tubes, central lines, and catheterizations. Other learning opportunities will include nursing leadership, student mental health, emergency planning, immunization clinics, puberty, and more.

The early registration rate is $200, which is available until June 1, 2026, after which the rate will increase to $225. Those interested in attending should register here.

The Coordinated School Health Team is a part of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports. With questions about SNSI, please contact the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports at DOESchoolandStudentSupports@maine.gov.  

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Registration Open for 2026 School Nurse Summer Institute

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.