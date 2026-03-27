New Pop Melody ‘Xcompute’: Lyrical Introspection on What Does Not Compute

Anjalts’ latest song ‘Xcompute’ gets a release date on April 03

Something in the water doesn’t compute” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world continues to embrace a strange gamut race of tech seamlessly doing everything for everyone. The curious human seeker may have created something that has already surpassed human intelligence. From the tempting ease of emailing a PDF for work or sorting out the junk emails overflowing our inbox—to trying to figure out what to say in a condolence message for a friend who has passed on. And not ask, "What are we truly giving up for this convenience?"One prolific songwriter/musician composes this irony in her latest follow-up track, “Xcompute”—an enchanting pop/neo-soul melody that gracefully enters the scene. A self-contained artist with a one-name moniker, Anjalts dips her latest song in cascading bells and improvised piano increments played in various scales—trickling like tiny droplets of memory and a calming imagination. Her second song, "Xcompute," launches April 3 from her upcoming fourth album, which she is currently writing and producing in the studio.A contrasting outpour from the fast-paced synergy of her previously released track “Modern Life” —released February 27—it seems to keep pace with the overall theme for one of her most existential albums taking shape.If a realization sequesters a forgotten memory, then human connection is far more valuable than we realize. Even in its tiniest imperfections, our innermost senses can surmise this simple notion thatSomething in the water doesn’t compute.The riveting lyrics from an independent artist trying to connect to a world sitting in front of a screen and, ironically, searching for each other.She sings in the chorus:Something in this world doesn’t compute.Her poetic narrative mirrors her current outlook in cascading grand piano and rhythmic guitars lingering just above an array of percussions and deepening bass. Anjalts plays a melody from pure experience to existence that culminates our human affect:Something inside of usis keeping it realis keeping us realThat was always our connection with each other. And, whether it’s through music or art or a kind greeting with our neighbors—our existence means something because we feel everything far more than anything artificial.Be the first to hear “Xcompute” April 3 right HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram/FB: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@anjalts.com X: https://x.com/anjalts

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