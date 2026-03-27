New Pop Melody ‘Xcompute’: Lyrical Introspection on What Does Not Compute
Anjalts’ latest song ‘Xcompute’ gets a release date on April 03
One prolific songwriter/musician composes this irony in her latest follow-up track, “Xcompute”—an enchanting pop/neo-soul melody that gracefully enters the scene. A self-contained artist with a one-name moniker, Anjalts dips her latest song in cascading bells and improvised piano increments played in various scales—trickling like tiny droplets of memory and a calming imagination. Her second song, "Xcompute," launches April 3 from her upcoming fourth album, which she is currently writing and producing in the studio.
A contrasting outpour from the fast-paced synergy of her previously released track “Modern Life”—released February 27—it seems to keep pace with the overall theme for one of her most existential albums taking shape.
If a realization sequesters a forgotten memory, then human connection is far more valuable than we realize. Even in its tiniest imperfections, our innermost senses can surmise this simple notion that
Something in the water doesn’t compute.
The riveting lyrics from an independent artist trying to connect to a world sitting in front of a screen and, ironically, searching for each other.
She sings in the chorus:
Something in this world doesn’t compute.
Her poetic narrative mirrors her current outlook in cascading grand piano and rhythmic guitars lingering just above an array of percussions and deepening bass. Anjalts plays a melody from pure experience to existence that culminates our human affect:
Something inside of us
is keeping it real
is keeping us real
That was always our connection with each other. And, whether it’s through music or art or a kind greeting with our neighbors—our existence means something because we feel everything far more than anything artificial.
Be the first to hear “Xcompute” April 3 right HERE
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Acen Sinclair
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