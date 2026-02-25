Musician Anjalts Confronts the Age of AI on New Wave Single 'Modern Life'

IXO Music Launches Anjalts first song of 2026 from her upcoming fourth album.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since releasing her third album Northern Lights on December 19, 2025, Anjalts wrapped up an acoustic year that coincidentally arrived at the height of a historic Aurora season — an atmospheric phenomenon that created a serendipitous alignment for her album centered on cosmic wonder and internal reflection.She returned to the studio shortly after a two-month hiatus with her first song of 2026 that signaled a striking new direction. With "Modern Life," Anjalts delivers one of her most culturally aware and emotionally resonant statements — a pop-punk/ new wave track that reflects what happens to human identity as artificial intelligence becomes woven into the fabric of everyday life. The song officially drops February 27 on all streaming platforms worldwide.Driven by shimmering synth textures, electrifying guitar riffs, and a cyberpunk atmosphere of neon glow and digital tension, the track feels both retro and forward-facing. Beneath its sleek, danceable exterior, a hidden existential pulse is at its core. In the chorus, the artist repeats:It's a Modern Life We're living in the waysideIn these Modern Times We're living with AII… I… I wonder where… I AM ?Last human on this planetThe vocal elongation of the "I" centers with the human identity flickering inside a hyperconnected system. The question "Where… I AM" becomes more than a lyric. It becomes a search for grounding."Modern Life" doesn't reject technology. Instead, it reveals a quieter truth: progress does not automatically mean emotional evolution. As the world accelerates, human beings can still feel displaced, present, yet somehow pushed to the wayside.At its core, Anjalts says this song poses a single urgent question: If we cannot repair ourselves from within first, what exactly are we advancing toward?As an independent songwriter, producer, and performer who has composed three full-length albums from lived experience, Anjalts stands firmly on the side of human authorship — music shaped by time, feelings, discipline, and personal reflection. Not instant output, but from a place of knowing.Anjalts explains, “Writing music comes from our consciousness— that part of you that wants to remember and become. Just like when we choose to play an instrument, the fun part is improvising, learning, and making mistakes along the way. The love for our craft in writing and singing our own songs— connects us on levels that far surpass anything.”Anjalts describes this inspiration as a starting point, shaping her upcoming fourth album as she heads back into her studio, explaining that: “Humans connect better with human-made music because it just feels natural in our psyche. Especially when it’s allowed to flow freely in its own quantum unknowing. It cannot be controlled. It’s rebellious and magical all at the same time.”The narrative meshes in a time when AI can generate content in seconds, "Modern Life" feels like a signal through the wires — not a rejection of the future, but a refusal to let human creativity disappear within it.Amid the wires, neon lights, and digitized noise of a cyberpunk world, Anjalts song raises the most human question of all:Where is the "I AM"?The sovereignty of our unique self. The willpower to choose wisely. And perhaps most urgently — who are we becoming?Listen first to “Modern Life” right HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

In NeverLand

