Aurora Forecast This Week Brings New Context to Anjalts’ Album ‘Northern Lights’

ANJALTS 15-TRACK ALBUM FINDS AN ALIGNMENT WITH THE RECENT SOLAR ACTIVITY OF AURORA SIGHTINGS

a gentle reminder of awe—something that encourages us to move closer to our higher selves.” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As elevated solar activity brings auroras into view across large portions of the United States this week, the moment resonates with ‘Northern Lights, the third studio album by American songwriter and producer Anjalts. The 15-track project was recorded throughout 2025, a year marked by heightened geomagnetic activity that pushed auroral displays far beyond their typical range.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , auroras were visible Monday night, with a second viewing expected Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Forecasts indicate visibility as far south as Alabama and Northern California, with more than 24 states potentially able to see the lights if conditions remain favorable.When the album was released digitally on December 19, 2025, everything seemed to line up,” said Acen Sinclair, studio engineer at IXO Music. “Reflecting on how active the auroras were throughout the year, it felt like a calm confirmation of the direction Anjalts has been taking.” 'Northern Lights' is a 15-track album recorded throughout 2025, a period of increased geomagnetic activity that pushed auroral visibility well beyond its usual range during multiple moments of the year. While the album was not created in response to these events, its title and atmosphere have taken on added relevance as solar activity intensified.The project began in November 2024 with the release of the acoustic track “Wrong Side of the Road,” gradually expanding into a full-length collection shaped by Anjalts’ decision to scale back production in favor of winter-toned arrangements and minimal instrumentation.“Across the album, Anjalts wrote, produced, and performed the acoustic guitar parts, layered with soft synth textures, occasional bass, and distant violin,” said Elle Asti, CEO and Founder of IXO Music. “The result is a series of intimate recordings that connect immediately with her audience.”Early tracks such as “December Snow,” “Overflow,” and “Just Stay 4 Awhile” establish a reflective foundation, gradually giving way to subtle rhythmic movement. Mid-album compositions, including “Evanescent Mind” and “Love U This Late” offer some of the project’s most introspective moments. At the same time, “Gaslighting Alchemist” introduced an ambient hip-hop influence without departing from the album’s restrained aesthetic.The final sequence broadens emotionally, beginning with the retro-pop energy of “Summer Is Gone,” followed by the vocal intensity of “Fire in the Rain.” The closing stretch—“Oh So Cold Outside,” “Holding U,” and the ambient dance track “In the Northern Lights,” released December 26—concludes the album with a sense of calm and resolution. The album spans approximately one hour and two minutes of music in total.Be the first to hear it right HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Evanescent Mind

