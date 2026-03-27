Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,492 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Trooper Ryan Underhill

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/26/2026 at 0114 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 /Exit 20 Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI # 1, Negligent Operation

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Quatie L. Allen-Hayden

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed and were nearly struck by a motor vehicle operating on the wrong side of a divided portion of US RT 5 near Interstate 91. Based on this violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted in the parking lot of the barracks. As Troopers spoke with the operator identified as Allen-Hayden indicators of impairment were detected. Allen-Hayden was arrested for suspicion of DUI and walked into the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Allen-Hayden was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/2026 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.