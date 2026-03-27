Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4002761

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Trooper Ryan Underhill

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/26/2026 at 0114 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 /Exit 20 Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI # 1, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Quatie L. Allen-Hayden

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed and were nearly struck by a motor vehicle operating on the wrong side of a divided portion of US RT 5 near Interstate 91. Based on this violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted in the parking lot of the barracks. As Troopers spoke with the operator identified as Allen-Hayden indicators of impairment were detected. Allen-Hayden was arrested for suspicion of DUI and walked into the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Allen-Hayden was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



