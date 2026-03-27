Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002761
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Trooper Ryan Underhill
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/26/2026 at 0114 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 /Exit 20 Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI # 1, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Quatie L. Allen-Hayden
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed and were nearly struck by a motor vehicle operating on the wrong side of a divided portion of US RT 5 near Interstate 91. Based on this violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted in the parking lot of the barracks. As Troopers spoke with the operator identified as Allen-Hayden indicators of impairment were detected. Allen-Hayden was arrested for suspicion of DUI and walked into the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Allen-Hayden was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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