Bolder Group Launches BGX, Powered by Hatcher+, to Advance Digital Fund Administration

BGX, powered by Hatcher+

New platform reflects a shift toward a modular, ecosystem-driven platform that brings best-in-class technologies together under one unified environment

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolder Group has partnered with Hatcher+ as its technology provider for the launch of BGX , powered by Hatcher+, an enhanced digital fund administration platform designed to strengthen data integration, streamline reporting workflows, and enhance operational control across its global operations.The launch of BGX, powered by Hatcher+, reflects a broader shift in the fund administration market. For years, administrators have invested heavily in building proprietary systems internally. While these initiatives addressed immediate operational needs, they often created fragmented technology stacks, duplicated workflows, and persistent development overhead. As LP expectations evolve toward structured data, standardized reporting, and greater transparency, administrators are reassessing whether continued in-house builds remain commercially efficient.BGX, powered by Hatcher+, enhances Bolder Group’s core investor relations and compliance services by enabling faster access to reliable fund data, more consistent reporting outputs, and greater control over information flows. For clients, this means improved responsiveness to investor queries, clearer oversight, and stronger support for regulatory obligations.Hatcher+ FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) provides the operating layer underpinning BGX. Hatcher+ works alongside administrators to review existing systems and data architecture, identifying where current platforms can be retained, strengthened, and better integrated. The objective is not to dismantle prior investment, but to reinforce it, connect fragmented components, and introduce structured automation where gaps exist.Through BGX, powered by Hatcher+, Bolder Group consolidates multi-entity fund data, improves reconciliation workflows, and standardizes LP-ready reporting outputs. The approach strengthens existing infrastructure while introducing a more structured and scalable operating framework.“For Bolder, BGX is not just about technology, but about delivering a unified operating platform for fund and investor services. It brings together fragmented systems into a single, scalable environment, enabling a ‘one client, one login’ experience across fund data, reporting, and compliance workflows. We believe Hatcher+ will play a key role in taking our fund services to the next level through advanced technology and scalable innovation,” said Gerben Oldekamp, Chief Commercial Officer of Bolder Group.“BGX, owned and operated by Bolder, is a client-facing platform through which we integrate leading technologies into a broader ecosystem. Our partnership with Hatcher+ allows us to enhance data integrity, improve operational efficiency, and better support our clients in meeting investor expectations and managing risk as their funds grow.”Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatcher+, added: “Our FAAST platform allows critical new applications and data processing capabilities to be rapidly deployed to fund manager clients, operational control, data integrity, and service quality.”“We are delighted to be working with the innovative team at Bolder to provide the underlying infrastructure and connectivity layer that enables administrators and managers to integrate multiple AI, software, and data capabilities within Bolder’s unified platform environment.”Implementation of the platform has already commenced across Bolder Group global operations, with full rollout expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2026.—END—About Bolder GroupBolder Group is an independent global service provider of corporate, funds, governance and family wealth solutions to asset managers, corporations, multinationals, as well as ultra-high-networth individuals. Bolder is present in 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.boldergroup.com About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+”) develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:Gerben OldekampChief Commercial Officer, Bolder GroupEmail: gerben.oldekamp@boldergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.