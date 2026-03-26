Prime Minister Golob: Crisis requires timely and coordinated state action

SLOVENIA, March 26 - The National Security Council was presented with reports by the Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, Bojan Kumer, and the Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, Matjaž Han. The reports addressed the current situation in the energy sector in Slovenia and in the international environment, including energy security, security of supply and the impacts on the economy.

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