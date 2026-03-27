Scott County audit now underway according to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick

03/26/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Former Congressman John Scott is known to many as the "Father of Missouri Education" and now State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick hopes to better educate the people residing in the county named in Scott's honor about how their county government is operating. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a regularly scheduled performance audit of Scott County. The audit officially commenced during an entrance meeting with county officials on Thursday, March 26.

"Tom Sawyer may have been disappointed when he realized United States Senator Thomas Hart Benton was not 25 feet tall, but I don't think the people of Scott County will be disappointed when we thoroughly review the county offices located in Benton, Missouri," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Our audit will give citizens a better understanding of how their government is operating and if it can improve, and give county officials recommendations to make the county more accountable and less vulnerable to waste, fraud, or abuse if needed."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a performance audit of Scott County in 2018. The audit provided the county with a "good" rating but also questioned the use of the county's Election Services Fund for the purchase of solar eclipse glasses, an appreciation banquet for workers, and for the display of flags in front of the courthouse on holidays. The report also included a repeat finding regarding several county offices using shared passwords.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Scott County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.