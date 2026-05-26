Follow-up report from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick finds Ray County is making progress in response to a 2023 audit that gave the county a "poor" rating
05/26/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A return trip to Ray County by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick
has found county officials are moving in the right direction in response to a
2023 audit that gave the county the lowest possible rating of "poor."
The report finds the Ray County Sheriff's Office has made progress to address
many of the recommendations made in the 2023 audit, but also notes the office
has not made an effort to seek restitution for more than $3,000 that is
missing.
"I know the Ray County Sheriff's Office has been through some
difficult times over the past few years, but it's good to see the current
sheriff has not been hamstrung by the mistakes of his predecessors as he has
worked to improve stability and accountability in the office. I do wish the
county had made a stronger effort to obtain restitution for the nearly $3,000
that is still missing, but I am encouraged by the steps officials have taken to
protect against something like this happening again," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "My hope is the sheriff and all officials in Ray County will
continue to work toward full implementation of our recommendations so they can
make county government more efficient, effective, and transparent."
The original audit report identified $2,549
in conceal carry weapon (CCW) permit and $443 in sex offender registry (SOR)
fees that were collected by sheriff's office personnel from January 2018
through December 2020 but were not transmitted to the County Treasurer and were
missing. The report recommended the sheriff work with the Ray County Commission
and other law enforcement officials to take the necessary actions to seek
restitution for the missing money. The follow-up report notes the sheriff's
office did not refer the missing money to other law enforcement because office
personnel indicated the suspected employees no longer worked in the office. The
sheriff also did not seek restitution or try to recover the amounts missing by
other means. The report notes the sheriff's office now maintains a surety bond
for all employees to protect against future loss.
The original
report also documented at least $5,543 of unsupported and/or
questionable purchases with commissary account funds, which were used to purchase items such as
beer, cigarettes, televisions, and 76 hams. While the mystery of why the Ray
County Sheriff's Office purchased the hams remains, the follow-up report does
find the office has followed the recommendation in the original report by turning
over receipt slips/invoices for credit card transactions immediately after
purchases are made to ensure documentation is maintained. A review of November
and December 2024 and September 2025 credit card statements found all purchases
appeared appropriate.
The report also
finds the sheriff's office has either partially or fully implemented
recommendations to improve controls and procedures in the office. The sheriff
has not segregated duties as recommended but has improved oversight by
implementing some review procedures. The report also found the sheriff's office
is performing monthly bank reconciliations as recommended but some improvements
are necessary in the way the reconciliations are performed. Additionally, the
office is now paying its bills timely to avoid late fees, and the office is
retaining all records as required by law. The office has also implemented the
recommendation to charge and collect sales tax on commissary sales, but the
follow-up report found the sheriff's office failed to charge sales tax on drink
mixes, noodle cups, and honey buns.
The follow-up
report also found the Ray County Clerk and the Ray County Commission have
worked to improve the meeting minutes and agendas after the original report
recommended better compliance with the Sunshine Law. While the county has made
progress, the report found 7 of the 18 closed commission meeting minutes
included discussions of unallowable topics per state law. Unallowable topics included general hiring of
employees for the sheriff's office, discussion of a county auction for non-real
estate items, and information technology upgrades.
The original audit of Ray County can be found here. The follow-up report is available here.
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