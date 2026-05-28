Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audit of the City of Barnard after initial investigation finds evidence of improper governmental activity

05/28/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A small northwest Missouri town is now the subject of a state audit after an investigation conducted by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick found evidence of improper governmental activity. Fitzpatrick announced today his office has launched a performance audit of the City of Barnard that will examine various aspects of the city's governmental operations while also looking closely at possible missing city funds.

"We have reason to believe there is potential wrongdoing that occurred in the City of Barnard and a thorough performance audit is the best way to determine what happened and who is responsible. If we find conclusive evidence that a crime was committed and taxpayer dollars were stolen, we will cooperate with law enforcement to ensure anyone responsible for misusing city funds is held accountable for their actions," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said the initial investigation was triggered by a Whistleblower Hotline complaint. His office conducted a review to investigate the complaint and determined it was credible as the investigation identified several issues that potentially constitute improper governmental activity. Among the issues identified were possible missing cash deposits for water and sewer receipts over the last several years.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the City of Barnard to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.