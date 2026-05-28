Auditor Fitzpatrick launches audit of the City of Barnard after initial investigation finds evidence of improper governmental activity
05/28/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
A small northwest Missouri town is now the subject of a
state audit after an investigation conducted by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick
found evidence of improper governmental activity. Fitzpatrick announced today
his office has launched a performance audit of the City of Barnard that will
examine various aspects of the city's governmental operations while also
looking closely at possible missing city funds.
"We have reason to believe there is potential
wrongdoing that occurred in the City of Barnard and a thorough performance
audit is the best way to determine what happened and who is responsible. If we
find conclusive evidence that a crime was committed and taxpayer dollars were
stolen, we will cooperate with law enforcement to ensure anyone responsible for
misusing city funds is held accountable for their actions," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick said the initial investigation was
triggered by a Whistleblower Hotline complaint. His office conducted a review
to investigate the complaint and determined it was credible as the
investigation identified several issues that potentially constitute improper
governmental activity. Among the issues identified were possible missing cash
deposits for water and sewer receipts over the last several years.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the
City of Barnard to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597,
by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.