Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Camden County governmental operations
05/21/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will work to help
Camden County determine if revenue generated by a sales tax that has been in
effect since 2008 is being distributed the way voters intended. Fitzpatrick
announced today his office has started a performance audit of the county, which
was requested by the Camden County Commission, that will also review other
aspects of county operations.
"We are ready and willing to pull back the curtain
for the people of Camden County to give them an honest assessment of whether
their tax dollars are being used appropriately, while also giving them a clear
picture of how their county government is operating overall," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "Ultimately we want to make sure every resident of Camden
County can have confidence their government is operating transparently and in
accordance with the law. We'll also work to give the county recommendations
they can put into place to be more effective for taxpayers."
Because Camden County has its own County Auditor, the
county does not receive regularly scheduled audits from the Missouri State
Auditor's Office. The office did audit Camden County at the request of the
County Commission and released a report in 2019. The county received a "fair"
rating in the audit that detailed a lack
of oversight and failure to follow policies to ensure efficient use of taxpayer
dollars throughout county government. The audit recommended the county improve
reimbursement processes and do a better job of following policies related to
purchasing.
Individuals may provide information
confidentially for consideration during the audit of Camden County to the State
Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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