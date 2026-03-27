FlyOnE Secures Additional Strategic Investment as Series A Round Accelerates Toward IPO

Vertical Aerospace Air Taxi visualisation in Australian Airspace AIR personal eVTOL Next Gen Aircraft energy delivery infrastructure

The company’s strategy focuses on electrified and low-emissions aviation supported by distributed domestically produced energy

For over a century, aviation has depended on centralised fuel supply chains and fragmented operational systems. We are deploying a decentralised energy model integrated into a single scalable platform” — Korum Ellis, Founder and CEO

AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Ltd , Australia’s leading commercial electric aviation operator and developer of decentralised aviation energy infrastructure, has announced additional strategic investment commitments as part of its ongoing Series A pre-IPO capital raise.Existing lead investor Aethereum Capital, a Perth-based family investment office focused on future-facing technology and infrastructure, has expanded its commitment with an additional six-figure investment to support FlyOnE’s next phase of growth.The company also confirmed that Tim Dawson, co-founder and former CEO of global education technology company Education Horizons, has increased his investment in FlyOnE as part of the Series A round.Joining the round as a lead investor is Martina Gebhardt, founder of the internationally recognised natural skincare brand Martina Gebhardt Naturkosmetik, further strengthening FlyOnE’s strategic investor base.The expanded commitments come as FlyOnE accelerates its transition toward public markets while scaling operations across next-generation aircraft, distributed aviation infrastructure, and its proprietary operational software platform.FlyOnE Founder and CEO Korum Ellis said the continued support from existing and new investors reflects growing confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.“FlyOnE is building a fundamentally new model for aviation,” Ellis said.“For over a century, aviation has depended on centralised fuel supply chains and fragmented operational systems. We are deploying a decentralised model where energy generation, storage, aircraft operations and software are integrated into a single scalable platform.”The company’s strategy focuses on electrified and low-emissions aviation supported by distributed energy infrastructure that generates, stores and deploys energy locally — reducing reliance on traditional fuel supply chains while improving operational efficiency.FlyOnE has already delivered significant traction in the emerging electric aviation sector , including:• More than 1,350 commercialised electric flight hours• Tens of thousands of passenger movements across On-Demand Air Taxi operations• A vertically integrated platform spanning aircraft operations, AI driven operational management software, pilot training, next-generation aircraft supply, and aviation infrastructureThe company is also advancing development of its proprietary operational control platform Lilypad Pro, designed to integrate aircraft utilisation, compliance, maintenance, pilot duty management and operational processes into a unified system.These investments form part of FlyOnE’s Series A pre-IPO growth round , which is designed to accelerate expansion across aircraft operations, energy infrastructure deployment, and next-generation aircraft development.The company has also secured a post-IPO capital commitment of up to AUD $30 million from New York-based investment group Global Emerging Markets (GEM).GEM is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets globally.The additional capital is expected to accelerate FlyOnE’s path toward public markets while supporting the company’s long-term vision to transform aviation through distributed energy systems and highly efficient aircraft operations.FlyOnE’s broader thesis positions aviation as part of a rapidly emerging low-altitude economy, where energy generation, storage and transportation systems converge to unlock new mobility networks.Further details on FlyOnE’s long-term strategy can be found in the company’s investor thesis:

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