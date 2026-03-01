FlyOnE Announces Electric eVTOL Air Taxi on Australia's busiest Air Taxi Route

Visualiastion of the Vertical Aersopace Valo flying over Scarborough, Perth Visualisation of a Vertical Aerospace eVTOL landing on a FlyOnE Charging Pontoon Visualisation of an active low-altitude economy over the Perth CBD and River area

Positioning Western Australia as the World’s Leading Commercialisation Hub for Electric Air Mobility

We have studied global markets extensively to determine where electric air taxi can achieve the highest utilisation, fastest commercial maturity, and strongest economics” — Korum Ellis, CEO and Founder

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Ltd announces the introduction of electric eVTOL air taxi operations on the highly trafficked Perth to Rottnest Island corridor — positioning Western Australia at the forefront of next-generation sustainable aviation.FlyOnE already operates up to 25 flights per day on the Perth–Rottnest route using its existing legacy aircraft fleet on it's Lilypad Elevate Transport network, making it one of the most active air taxi operators globally. The introduction of electric eVTOL aircraft represents the next evolution of an already proven, high-utilisation commercial route.Importantly, FlyOnE has already completed a proof-of-concept electric flight testing phase on the Perth–Rottnest corridor. This testing included successful electric flights to and from the island, supported by installed electric charging hardware at both ends of the route.The electric charging node on Rottnest Island operates as a grid-independent, regenerative solar-powered system, demonstrating the viability of renewable, self-sustaining energy infrastructure for Advanced Air Mobility operations in remote and island environments.The Perth–Rottnest Island route is one of the busiest air taxi corridors in the world, comparable in profile and utilisation to the Monaco–Nice connection in Europe. With strong year-round tourism demand, short sector distance, stable weather patterns, and premium passenger volumes, the corridor presents an ideal proving ground for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.FlyOnE has spent several years studying global deployment regions to determine the optimal location to commercialise electric air taxi at scale. Criteria included:Maximum daily aircraft utilisation potentialConsistent VFR weather conditionsStrong, repeat passenger demandShort-sector route profile optimised for current electric enduranceEstablished and growing premium tourism destination appealFollowing this analysis, Rottnest Island was identified as the world’s most commercially viable testing ground for electric eVTOL air taxi integration.Rottnest Island receives over 800,000 visitors annually, with demand concentrated along the short coastal flight corridor connecting metropolitan Perth to the island. FlyOnE’s proposed eVTOL network connects:Perth CBDHillarys Boat HarbourFremantleJandakot AirportRottnest IslandThis multi-node network enables direct point-to-point access across the metropolitan coastline, reducing transfer friction and establishing a blueprint for scalable Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) corridors across Australia and the broader APAC region.FlyOnE has already delivered over 1,350 commercialised electric flight hours through pilot training and operational testing programs. The announcement of eVTOL deployment marks the next phase in transitioning from proof-of-concept to scaled commercial operations on an established high-frequency route.“We have studied global markets extensively to determine where electric air taxi can achieve the highest utilisation, fastest commercial maturity, and strongest economics” said Korum Ellis, Founder of FlyOnE.“Rottnest Island offers a rare combination of route length, passenger demand, weather stability and tourism density that makes it the ideal global benchmark for electric eVTOL operations. We have already proven the route technically, operationally and energetically — now we scale.”The Perth–Rottnest corridor will serve as FlyOnE’s launch platform for refining operating procedures, passenger experience, charging infrastructure integration, and network optimisation ahead of expansion into additional Australian and APAC destinations.As one of the busiest short-haul air taxi routes worldwide, this announcement signals Western Australia’s emergence as a global leader in sustainable aviation deployment.About FlyOnE LtdFlyOnE Ltd is Australia’s first fully electric and decarbonised aviation company, operating across air taxi, aerial work and pilot training sectors. Through its integrated platform of aircraft operations, training, infrastructure and energy systems, FlyOnE is pioneering scalable commercial electric aviation across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Australia's electric plane network is now flying

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.