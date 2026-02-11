Vertical Aerospace in Discussions with FlyOnE to Integrate Valo eVTOL to Australia’s Lilypad Elevate Air Taxi Network

Vertical Aerospace Valo Profile view Vertical Aerospcae is a market leader in the eVTOL Sector Vertical Aerospace Valo eVTOL interior

The proposed collaboration represents a significant step in advancing scalable, air mobility solutions throughout Australia.

Discussions with Vertical Aerospace align with our strategy to deploy world-class eVTOL aircraft into a mature, infrastructure-ready environment. We aren't waiting for the future — we are building it.” — Korum E, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyOnE Ltd , Australia’s leading vertically integrated electric aviation company, today confirmed it is in discussions with Vertical Aerospace regarding the potential integration of the Valo electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into FlyOnE’s Lilypad Elevate Air Taxi Network across Australia.The proposed collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing scalable, air mobility solutions throughout metropolitan and regional Australia.Vertical Aerospace’s Valo is one of the world’s most advanced electric air taxi aircraft in development, designed to deliver quiet, zero-emission urban and regional connectivity. FlyOnE would integrate the aircraft into its expanding low-altitude mobility ecosystem, leveraging existing certified operations, infrastructure, and regulatory pathways.FlyOnE currently operates under CASA Part 135 (Air Taxi), Part 138 (Aerial Work), and Part 141 (Pilot Training), positioning the company as one of the few electric aviation operators globally with active commercial certified electric aircraft deployment and revenue-generating operations.Through its (already operating) Lilypad Elevate network , FlyOnE is growing a distributed on-demand air mobility platform designed to connect cities, regions, and tourism destinations using next-generation aircraft.The integration of the Valo would accelerate:Deployment of zero-emissions urban air taxi servicesExpansion of regional electric air connectivityReduction of aviation-related lead and carbon emissionsScalable, infrastructure-backed eVTOL operationsKorum Ellis, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE, said:“Australia is uniquely positioned to lead the transition to electric and hybrid aviation. Our discussions with Vertical Aerospace align with our strategy to deploy world-class eVTOL aircraft into an operationally mature, infrastructure-ready environment. We are not waiting for the future — we are building it.”The potential partnership would combine Vertical Aerospace’s advanced aircraft platform with FlyOnE’s vertically integrated model spanning aircraft operations, charging infrastructure, pilot training, and manufacturing development.As Australia prepares for increased demand in regional connectivity, tourism, and next-generation transport solutions, the collaboration signals growing momentum in the country’s advanced air mobility sector.Strategic Growth & Series A RaiseFlyOnE Ltd is currently preparing for its imminent Series A capital raise, designed to accelerate fleet expansion, infrastructure deployment, aircraft integration, and network growth across Australia and key APAC markets.The Series A funding will support:Expansion of the Lilypad Elevate Air Taxi NetworkDeployment of additional next-generation aircraftCharging and vertiport infrastructure rolloutAdvancement of proprietary hybrid aircraft programsThe company continues to engage with strategic and institutional investors as it transitions from early-stage deployment to national scale.About FlyOnE Pty Ltd FlyOnE is Australia’s first vertically integrated electric aviation company , operating across certified air taxi, pilot training, aerial work, aircraft distribution, and charging infrastructure. The company is commercialising the low-altitude economy by replacing ageing, lead-burning aircraft with scalable electric and hybrid systems.More information: https://www.flyone.com.au/ About Vertical AerospaceVertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for zero-emissions air mobility. Its Valo aircraft is designed to carry five passengers and one pilot on short regional and urban routes with significantly reduced noise and operating costs.More information: https://vertical-aerospace.com/

