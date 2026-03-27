Spring construction begins in Sweetwater County

With recent warm temperatures, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews have begun mobilizing crews for construction on several jobs in Sweetwater County.

Green River Tunnels

Concrete barrier and glare shields have been installed in the westbound tunnel and this Monday, March 30, traffic will be switched head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel for the duration of the work in the westbound tunnel. Over the next few months, crews will be installing new conduit and lighting. The work is scheduled for completion around the end of June this year.

Uinta Drive UPRR bridge in Green River

WYDOT and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction will be finishing up work on a district wide bridge rehabilitation project from last year that includes work on repairing the expansion devices on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad on Uinta Drive at the north end of Green River. Crews will be working on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. Drivers will see a single lane closure each day while the work is underway.

“Many people know this spot, where you drive over the metal expansion pieces and you hear a loud clank. We are going to get that fixed,” District 3 construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Rock Springs Belt Loop

On Wednesday, April 1, WYDOT and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction will be moving into phase 2 of work on concrete slab repairs on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop in Rock Springs. Crews have completed the work on the first section between Blair Avenue to Walnut Street, which began earlier this month. The phase 2 work will take place on the section between Walnut Street and Stable Lane. The closure on this section is estimated to last roughly 20 days.

Interstate 80 near Patrick Draw

On Wednesday, April 1, WYDOT and contract crews from Kilgore Companies will be switching Interstate 80 traffic to head-to-head in the westbound lanes from mile marker 141 to 155 near Patrick Draw for pavement rehabilitation work. The work will include milling and paving and the completion date is set for October 31, 2026. The eastbound Bitter Creek rest area will be closed and not be accessible for the duration of the work.