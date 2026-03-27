The Flow State Helps Women Get Unstuck During Midlife Changes

Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is an inspirational self-help guide to discovering a sense of inner peace through the power of the flow state.

Flow Speaker and Author Laurie Smith Featured on Real Insights by Empart Media, Highlighting How Flow Boosts Confidence During Midlife and Menopause

Midlife can feel like everything is changing at once. But when we approach these changes with curiosity, adventure, and play, it becomes an exciting new chapter filled with passion, purpose, and flow.” — Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Smith, keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, and author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles, was recently featured on The Real Insights interview series by Empart Media. Smith shared how activities that bring us joy and have a high chance of getting us into a flow state can help women at midlife navigate changes with renewed energy and purpose.

During the interview, Smith addressed a growing yet under-discussed reality: as women navigate major life transitions such as empty nesting, menopause, career shifts, and retirement, many experience a loss of identity, direction, or momentum.

“Feeling stuck is a common experience during times of change,” said Smith. “When it happens to us, however, we often think we’re alone or that everyone else has it all figured out. We don’t realize that millions of people around the world are feeling the same way in this exact moment. The good news is, while feeling stuck is part of life, so is flow,” Smith continued.

Smith emphasized that the flow state—commonly described as being “in the zone”—is an innate pathway to emotional well-being and transformation that is available to us all. When individuals engage in activities that fully absorb their attention and quiet the inner critic, they often rediscover a sense of aliveness, clarity, and self-connection.

“Doing high flow activities that bring us joy not only give us a renewed sense of purpose, they also help us more confidently navigate life’s transitions,” said Smith.

While flow is widely discussed in performance psychology, Smith’s work highlights flow’s unique relevance for midlife transitions. In The Flow Habit, she shares stories of individuals who have used flow to navigate unexpected health diagnoses, relationship changes, and career reinvention—challenges that frequently arise during this stage of life.

“Midlife can feel like everything is changing at once,” Smith explained. “But when we approach these changes with curiosity, adventure, and play, it becomes an exciting new chapter filled with passion, purpose, and flow.”

Smith encourages women feeling challenged by midlife to intentionally choose activities that have a high likelihood of creating flow, such as creative pursuits, skill building, or meaningful challenges. To get started, Smith recommends choosing a 5-10-minute daily activity that activate joy. Starting with small steps is important when it comes to forming habits, especially during times of change. Choosing activities that are enjoyable is important because flow is activated by intrinsic motivation—a true desire to want to do an activity for its own sake.

As the founder of the 28-Day Flow Challenges—a global initiative launched during the pandemic—Smith has helped hundreds of people integrate flow into their daily lives as a sustainable practice for well-being and growth. Participants in Smith’s challenges have chosen a wide range of activities, including creative hobbies like watercolor painting, journaling, crocheting, playing musical instruments, working on jigsaw puzzles, and writing poetry.

Smith’s research showed that flow habits help women at midlife:

• Reconnect with who they truly are

• Feel grounded during times of uncertainty

• Rediscover passion and joy

• Cultivate a renewed sense of identity and purpose.

Through her work as a speaker, facilitator, and author, Smith is committed to educating about flow’s power in boosting emotional well-being and as a practical and empowering tool for navigating life’s transitions—especially for women redefining themselves in midlife.

About Laurie Smith

Laurie Smith is a keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, and author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles. She teaches the science of flow as a pathway to emotional well-being, creativity, and transformation. Laurie Smith believes everyone is a Flow Expert. The Flow Habit is filled with stories of people who have changed their lives with the power of flow, and is an inspiring guidebook to help readers uncover their own unique formula for flow and share their gifts with the world.

Finding Flow When You Feel Stuck in Midlife

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