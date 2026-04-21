The Flow Habit Chosen as 'Top 10 Inspiring Book' by Aspire Magazine — Author Laurie E. Smith Featured as Cover Story

The Flow Habit was chosen by Aspire Magazine as a Top 10 Inspiring Book Aspire Magazine honors Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit, a Top 10 Inspiring Book, on the cover of Aspire's April/May issue. The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is an inspirational self-help guide to reclaiming passion and purpose through the power of the flow state.

Flow is the Key to Creativity, Emotional Well-Being, and Finding Purpose

We are living in challenging times. Flow is the key to taking our power back and reconnecting with what makes us feel most alive.” — Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles has been selected as one of Aspire Magazine’s “Top 10 Inspiring Books.” Author Laurie E. Smith is also featured as the cover story in the magazine’s April/May issue, where she shares how accessing the flow state can help individuals feel more positive, get unstuck, and confidently share their unique gifts with the world.

“We are living in challenging times,” said Smith. “Flow is the key to taking our power back and reconnecting with what makes us feel most alive.”

Written for highly creative and intuitive individuals, The Flow Habit offers a practical roadmap for discovering purpose, cultivating meaning, and contributing at a higher level in both work and life. Smith’s work highlights a powerful but often overlooked fact: the activities we naturally love are often the key to how we can best serve the world.

The Flow Habit is more than a book—it’s a call to reclaim what makes us most alive. It’s also an invitation to leaders at schools, organizations, and businesses to rethink how they are using their human resources. AI is accelerating change in our workplaces and shifting focus toward technological advancement—often at the expense of our human gifts.

“My goal in writing The Flow Habit was to create a roadmap anyone can follow to uncover their own unique formula for flow and reclaim a sense of joy,” said Smith. “We’re rarely taught that what we love to do is the key to getting into flow and making the greatest positive impact. But that’s the truth.”

Smith emphasizes that while technology is essential, it must be balanced with keeping one's creative spark alive. “Organizations, schools, and companies that focus solely on keeping up with AI advances, without equally prioritizing flow and joy, are missing out on a huge opportunity to innovate and differentiate themselves in the marketplace."

In her book The Flow Habit, Smith introduces a compelling vision: a future where individuals and organizations thrive by both embracing technology and creating uplifting, supportive cultures that nurture growth, creativity, intuition, connection, and flow.

The 28-Day Flow Challenge

While author Laurie Smith has been working in the fields of creativity and emotional well-being for more than 25 years, her passion for flow started at the start of the COVID pandemic. To manage her own anxiety in the early days of the lockdowns, Smith decided to do a daily 5- to 10-minute activity that she loved and that had a high chance of getting her into a flow state, that feeling we get when we are so engaged in what we are doing that we lose track of time.

After seeing how much adopting a 5- to 10-minute "Flow Habit" was helping her, Smith invited creative people around the world to choose their own "Flow Habits" -- activities that they loved to do and that had a high chance of getting them into a flow state. She called these group flow experiments the 28-Day Flow Challenge.

Soon, hundreds of people around the world were participating in Laurie Smith's 28-Day Flow Challenges. Participants chose a wide range of high-flow activities, from crocheting, writing, painting, dancing, playing music, writing songs, and more. Even more impressive were the personal changes and renewed sense of purpose that those who joined the flow challenges experienced.

The uplifting stories so many shared inspired Smith to write The Flow Habit, with a focus on the connection between flow and intrinsic motivation, as well as how flow is contagious, rippling out and inspiring others in unexpected ways. The book includes flow tips, research-backed flow facts, exercises, and a special focus on individuals who were able to overcome personal setbacks and find a new sense of purpose, passion, emotional healing by prioritizing flow.

"Making flow a habit can dramatically change our lives, especially during times of high anxiety and global uncertainty," said Smith. “We are all capable of accessing flow, especially children. Reconnecting with a playful, open-minded sense of curiosity, joy, and play can help us connect with our greatest gifts, and create meaningful, positive change, uplifting others.”

Aspire Magazine's cover story on Laurie E. Smith and The Flow Habit can be accessed at: https://aspiremag.net/archives-2/

About Laurie E. Smith

Laurie E. Smith is an author and speaker on the flow state and creativity with more than 25 years of experience helping individuals and organizations unlock greater creativity, emotional well-being, and manifesting their dreams. Her latest book The Flow Habit was published by Hay House/Penguin Random House in December 2025, and is filled with exercises, flow tips, and research-backed flow facts. She reminds readers to connect with what they love to do and trust themselves: "You are Already a Flow Expert."

For more information about Laurie's workshops, Flow Circles, and speaking engagements, visit www.LaurieSmith.com.

About Aspire Magazine

Aspire Magazine is the premiere personal & spiritual development magazine for women since 2006, published along with numerous other Inspired Living media, publishing, and event brands by publisher Linda Joy. Subscribe at www.aspiremag.net.

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