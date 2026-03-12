Laurie Smith Uncovers Four Simple Steps to Access the Flow State

The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is an inspirational guide to boosting creativity, productivity, and emotional well-being through the power of the flow state. Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles

Author of The Flow Habit reveals a practical framework for accessing flow based on decades of scientific study

These four steps transform decades of research into a simple set of questions anyone can use to help activate the flow state.” — Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Smith Uncovers Four Simple Steps to Activating the Flow State

Author of The Flow Habit, a new book on flow and creativity, reveals a practical framework for accessing flow based on decades of scientific study

After years of studying the science of the flow state, author and speaker on flow Laurie Smith has uncovered four simple steps that can help people experience flow more consistently. The flow framework introduced in Smith's book The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles, translates complex research on flow into practical questions people can use in their daily lives.

Flow—the state in which people become fully absorbed in an activity, often losing track of time while performing at their best—was first extensively studied by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. His research and the work of other flow researchers identified nine qualities that frequently accompany flow experiences, including deep concentration, clear goals, and an altered sense of time.

After years of analyzing the latest flow research and experimenting with and teaching the concepts, Smith had what she describes as a “eureka moment.” She realized the phrase FEEL POSITIVE perfectly captured both the actions that help trigger flow and the benefits that commonly result from it.

The result became what she calls the FEEL POSITIVE Flow Framework, which she released in her new book The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles, published by Hay House/Penguin Random House.

Laurie Smith’s Four Simple Steps to Flow

The first part of Smith's FEEL POSITIVE Flow Framework focuses on four choices people can make to create the conditions for a flow experience:

F = FOCUS

What is your top priority in this moment?

E = ENGAGE

How can you make what you are doing more fun and meaningful?

E = EQUALIZE

Would it help to spend more energy—or lighten up?

L = LISTEN & LET GO

What’s working, and how can you allow a greater flow to support you?

“These four steps help people intentionally create the conditions that support a flow state,” says Smith. “They transform decades of research into a simple set of questions anyone can use.”

The Benefits of the Flow Experience

The second half of Smith’s FEEL POSITIVE Flow Framework describes the most commonly reported benefits of flow experiences, which often occur naturally once someone enters the flow state.

These benefits include:

P = Positive Emotions — feelings of peace, passion, purpose, and a natural high

O = Oneness — a sense of merging with what you’re doing

S = Stronger Sense of Self — increased confidence after a flow experience

I = Innovation — heightened creativity and problem-solving

T = Time-Altered Experience — time appears to speed up or slow down

I = Intuition — a deeper sense of what to do next

V = Velocity — producing higher quality or greater quantity of work, often more quickly (what Smith calls the three Qs)

E = Egolessness — feeling less self-conscious and more connected to something larger

During a flow experience, people often experience several of these benefits at once, although not necessarily all of them.

Turning Flow Research Into Everyday Practice

Through her new book The Flow Habit, Smith aims to make the science of the flow state practical and accessible. By distilling the research into four simple steps, she provides a clear path for creatives, leaders, students, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs who want to experience more creativity, productivity, and fulfillment.

“Flow is one of the most powerful states humans can experience,” Smith says. “My goal is to help people understand that flow isn’t something reserved for elite athletes or professional artists. We are all Flow Experts. I poured my heart into developing The FEEL POSITIVE Flow Framework and designing my book The Flow Habit to help each reader uncover their own unique formula for flow."

Smith now speaks widely about the flow state, creativity, and personal transformation, sharing insights from her research and from her book about flow, The Flow Habit. She is passionate about spreading the word about how flow can help boost emotional well-being, reconnecting us with our creative spark and highest potential. Laurie Smith is available for interviews and speaking engagements on flow and creativity.

About Laurie Smith

Laurie E. Smith is a speaker on flow, creativity, and personal transformation, the author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles, and the founder of the 28-Day Flow Challenge. Her work explores how individuals can cultivate the flow state to enhance creativity, productivity, and overall well-being.

For interviews, speaking inquiries, or more information, visit www.LaurieSmith.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.