St. Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 26A4002772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 3/26/26 @ 1100 hours

STREET: Mountain View Dr

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Memorial Drive

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Delanie Buck

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont





VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None









SUMMARY OF CRASH:





On March 26, 2026, at approximately 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building on Mountain View Avenue in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.





Investigation revealed that Delanie Buck, 24, of Concord, Vermont, was operating a vehicle in the circular drive of the Mountain View Apartments. Buck reported that she dropped her vape device and, while looking down to retrieve it, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through a fence, struck the apartment's mailboxes, and came to rest against an apartment building.





Buck was not injured in the crash. She was issued a citation for violation of Title 23 V.S.A. § 1031 driving to the right.