St. Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4002772
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/26/26 @ 1100 hours
STREET: Mountain View Dr
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Memorial Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Delanie Buck
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 26, 2026, at approximately 1100 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building on Mountain View Avenue in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that Delanie Buck, 24, of Concord, Vermont, was operating a vehicle in the circular drive of the Mountain View Apartments. Buck reported that she dropped her vape device and, while looking down to retrieve it, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through a fence, struck the apartment's mailboxes, and came to rest against an apartment building.
Buck was not injured in the crash. She was issued a citation for violation of Title 23 V.S.A. § 1031 driving to the right.
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