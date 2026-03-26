Humony Mindset Now Available in Audiobook

Award-winning book Humony Mindset: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset Humony Mindset award Best Social Change Book in Firebird Awards Caliente Press Independent Book Publisher

Award-winning social change book now in audiobook format on Audible and iTunes

Each of us has the agency to create a better world for our children and grandchildren to inherit. The willingness to use this agency is tied to our respective mindsets.” — Steven Howard

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Howard’s award-winning social change book HUMONY MINDSET: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset is now available as an audiobook on Audible and iTunes.

HUMONY MINDSET was named the best Social and Political Change book by Firebird Awards and earned a Reader’s Favorite five-star review. It also garnered a Firebird Award for Best Cover Design.

Humony Mindset identifies practical ways for individuals to reduce the current divisiveness in society and workplaces by intentionally approaching all interactions with others from a place of peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect. And by accepting all others for who they truly are.

Humony is a word created by Steven Howard comprising Human, Humanity, and Harmony to reflect the need to build and live lives of connection, wellbeing, and harmony.

“None of us can solve world hunger or the Middle East peace crisis,” notes author Howard. “But we can each ensure our neighborhoods, workplaces, and communities can become less divisive, more peaceful, and, most important, better places for our children and grandchildren to inherit.”

The audiobook is narrated by Robert Plank, an industry-leading voice artist. “I’m very pleased with the narration of Humony Mindset,” says Howard. “This is the third book of mine he has narrated and produced as an audiobook, and all three results have been outstanding.”

“We cannot continue to allow what divides us as individuals to undermine what unites us as human beings,” implores Howard. “Every individual possesses the power to transform their part of the world. Each of us has the agency to create a better world for our children and grandchildren to inherit. The willingness to use this agency is tied to our respective mindsets.”

Humony Mindset is a clarion call for increasing peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect in our everyday lives. The book provides tips and techniques for creating more positive personal interactions throughout society and demonstrates the exponential benefits of doing so.

Published by Palm Springs-based imprint Caliente Press, Humony Mindset is also available globally in paperback and Kindle formats through Amazon.

Steven Howard is the award-winning author of 26 leadership, business, professional and personal development, decision-making, and societal change books.

He is also the co-author of Strong Women Speak on Leadership, Success, and Living Well.

Steven is well-known and recognized for his international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for over 30 years, in Singapore for 21 years, in Australia for 12 years, and in Mexico City for three years. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Why I Created Humony Mindset (Steven Howard)

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