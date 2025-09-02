Partnering Successfully With American Firms Named Best Business Book in the International Firebirds Awards

How to work effectively with U.S. companies and businesspeople Co-authors Ali Shami and Steven Howard Best Business Book | Firebird Awards

Book shows business leaders how to partner effectively with U.S. companies and business people.

The American business culture is a unique and powerful force. Those who understand and adapt to it thrive, while those who don’t often struggle. ” — Steven Howard

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnering Successfully With American Firms, co-authored by Ali Shami and Steven Howard, has been awarded the Best Business Book by the International Firebird Awards judges.

“This is such an honor,” notes Shami, a former senior manager at The Boeing Company. “We wrote this book to help the leaders and managers in international organizations create stronger business bonds with their American counterparts. To have our efforts recognized within the publishing industry is almost overwhelming.”

Partnering Successfully With American Firms provides dozens of tips for understanding how Americans conduct business and why their foundational mindset is often “time is money,” adds Shami.

“When Ali came to me with the idea for this book, I was immediately excited,” Howard recalls. “Having lived and worked outside the U.S. for most of my adult life, I know the difficulties international business leaders and managers have in understanding and working with the American business culture and mindset.”

Combined, the two authors have over 70 years of international business experience, and both coach and teach about the nuances of global business and the potential pitfalls when working with people and organizations across cultures and time zones.

“The American business culture is a unique and powerful force. Those who understand and adapt to it thrive, while those who don’t often struggle. We know what works and what doesn’t work when dealing with Americans,” adds Howard.

“Additionally, we have included definitions for over 100 common American idioms that non-American leaders and businesspeople find confusing and hard to understand,” adds Shami.

The International Firebird Awards are presented by Speak Up Talk Radio to recognize praiseworthy and independently published books across all genres. Partnering Successfully With American Firms is published by Caliente Press, a boutique book publisher based in Southern California.

Partnering Successfully With American Firms is available globally through Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

About Ali Shami

Ali Shami is CEO and Founder of FTD Global, which provides training in cultural sensitivity and leadership. He has worked with worldwide clients, partners, and suppliers for over 30 years. During his extensive tenure as a senior leader at Boeing, he was at the forefront of assisting the aircraft company in marketing its products and services across multiple nations and markets.

Ali received multiple Diversity Awards and was listed among the top 100 Boeing managers who obtained the highest scores in the 2009 employee and business survey.

About Steven Howard

Steven Howard is an award-winning author of 26 books on leadership, management, corporate branding, and marketing. He creates and delivers leadership development curricula for frontline, mid-level, and high-potential leaders.

For over 30 years, he has delivered leadership development programs to numerous organizations and institutions in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. He is well-known for his truly international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for 30 years, in Singapore for 21 years, in Australia for 12 years, and in Mexico for three years. He currently resides in Phoenix.

