Humony MIndset awarded NFAA Silver Medal Award-winning book Humony Mindset: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset Award-winning leadership author Steven Howaard

Humony Mindset: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset by Steven Howard has been awarded the Silver Medal from the Nonfiction Authors Association.

We cannot continue to allow what divides us as individuals to undermine what unites us as human beings.” — Steven Howard

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humony Mindset Awarded Silver Medal from Nonfiction Authors Association

Publisher Celebrates with Free Amazon Kindle Downloads

The Nonfiction Authors Association has awarded HUMONY MINDSET: Change the World by Changing Your Thinking a Silver Medal.

“It is wonderful to be recognized by my peers and fellow nonfiction authors,” notes author Steven Howard. “Humony is a word I created comprising human, humanity, and harmony to reflect our needs as humans to build and live lives of connection, well-being, and harmony.”

To celebrate this major book publishing industry award, publisher Caliente Press is allowing free downloads of Humony Mindset in the Amazon Kindle store on May 20-24.

Howard defines Humony as “the practice of treating all human beings with peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect.” As the author states, “none of us can solve the Middle East peace crisis, global hunger, or abject poverty. But we can each take steps, in our own little patches on Earth, to reduce divisiveness and make the world a better place for our children and grandchildren to inherit.

Humony Mindset is a clarion call for increasing peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect in our everyday lives. The book provides tips and techniques for creating more positive personal interactions throughout society and demonstrates the exponential benefits of doing so.

Humony Mindset: Change the World by Changing Your Mindset was also named the best Social and Political Change book by the Firebird Awards in 2025.

The book identifies practical ways for individuals to reduce the current divisiveness in society and workplaces by intentionally approaching all interactions with others from a place of peacefulness, compassion, kindness, and respect. And by accepting all others for who they truly are.

“We cannot continue to allow what divides us as individuals to undermine what unites us as human beings,” implores Howard. “Every individual possesses the power to transform their part of the world. Each of us has the agency to create a better world for our children and grandchildren to inherit. The willingness to use this agency is tied to our respective mindsets.”

Published by Palm Springs-based imprint Caliente Press, Humony Mindset is available globally in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats through Amazon. The Spanish-language edition, Mentalidad Humony: Cambia el mundo cambiando tu mentalidad, is also available globally on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.

Steven Howard is the award-winning author of 26 leadership, business, professional and personal development, decision-making, and societal change books.

He is also the co-author of Strong Women Speak on Leadership, Success, and Living Well.

Howard is well-known and recognized for his international and multicultural perspective, having lived in the USA for over 30 years, in Singapore for 21 years, in Australia for 12 years, and in Mexico City for three years. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

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