Sportivity Launches Sportivity Connect to Deliver AI-Driven Operational Clarity for Fitness and Leisure Operators

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportivity, a specialist software provider for the fitness and leisure sectors, and a fully owned subsidiary of Abingdon Software Group , has announced the launch of Sportivity Connect. This new, AI-driven communication module provides fitness centres, climbing halls, and fitness chains with the ability to bridge the gap between member data and meaningful engagement.Building on Sportivity’s long-standing history of innovation, Sportivity Connect leverages Artificial Intelligence to transform how operators interact with their communities. By integrating directly with WhatsApp, SMS, and email through a strategic partnership with CM.com, the platform allows for hyper-targeted communication based on real-time member behaviour. This launch represents a significant milestone in Sportivity’s growth journey as part of Abingdon Software Group, providing the stability and advanced infrastructure required for operators to evolve their digital strategies.The introduction of Sportivity Connect addresses the industry challenge of manual administration by extending Sportivity’s leadership in automated member management. Key capabilities include:Hyper-Targeted AutomationThe ability to generate selections based on precise criteria, such as members who have not checked in for a set period or those with specific subscription types.Integrated Multi-Channel OutreachSeamless delivery of personalised offers and invitations via WhatsApp, SMS, and email, ensuring messages reach members on their preferred platforms.AI-Enhanced PersonalisationUtilising proprietary AI-modules for text generation and translation, with developments in progress focused on predictive analytics to prevent member churn."Sportivity Connect was developed to provide our partners with total operational clarity regarding their member relationships", said Martijn van Noord, Founder and Managing Director of Sportivity. "By removing the need for manual lists and enabling automated, relevant outreach, we are helping operators focus on what they do best: delivering exceptional fitness experiences. This module ensures that the right message reaches the right person at exactly the right time, simplifying complex workflows into a single, cohesive dashboard".Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group, commented on the strategic importance of the launch: "Sportivity leads its category because it delivers measurable revenue and member retention for fitness organisations. We are supporting Martijn, Nike, and the team as they extend that leadership across the Netherlands and the wider European leisure market".Sportivity Connect is available for immediate implementation, offering a scalable solution for both independent studios and large-scale fitness chains looking to optimise their customer journey. Operators interested in a demonstration or implementation consultation can contact Sportivity at info@boss.nl or visit www.sportivity.nl.

