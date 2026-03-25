dcs plus brings AI-powered business intelligence natively to its travel ERP, with TINA AI.

TINA AI makes that data immediately accessible in plain language, without the friction of additional work or complex system navigation.” — Cristian Dinca, CEO of dcs plus.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- dcs plus , a global travel technology provider and part of Abingdon Software Group , today announced the launch of the TINA AI version - the next generation of TINA, its mid- and back-office ERP platform for travel agencies. With this release, artificial intelligence is embedded directly into the core of the platform, marking a significant step forward in how travel agencies access insights, manage operations, and serve their clients.Travel agencies generate large volumes of transactional data across bookings, ticketing, invoicing, supplier reconciliation, and reporting. As agencies face growing pressure to do more with leaner teams, the gap between available data and the ability to act on it creates a measurable drag on operational efficiency.dcs plus is closing that gap with TINA AI - intelligence that lives inside the system teams already use, rather than requiring a separate tool, a new process, or a parallel workflow.AI embedded at the core of daily operationsTINA AI introduces two new capabilities designed to transform how agency teams interact with their business data.TINA AI Assistant is a conversational interface built directly into the TINA environment. It works on live data, understands the agency’s real business context - bookings, clients, suppliers, invoices, and financials - and responds to natural language questions with structured, actionable answers. Leadership teams can request a revenue overview, a supplier liability summary, or a payment status update and receive a response in seconds. Operations and back-office teams can generate overview reports through a simple chat interface, eliminating bottlenecks that slow down departments.Alongside this, AI-powered features embedded across the platform reduce repetitive work, support smarter data entry, and accelerate navigation - enabling agents and back-office staff to focus on higher-value activities rather than routine administration.For example, an operations manager preparing a monthly performance review can simply ask TINA AI: “Analyze the month-on-month performance for the last three months.” Within seconds, TINA AI generates a structured comparison across key operational and financial metrics - highlighting trends, variances, and performance shifts. Instead of manually building reports and consolidating data across modules, the manager receives an immediate, data-driven overview generated from validated reporting data, enabling faster analysis, quicker decision-making, and proactive operational adjustments.In an industry where teams are leaner and complexity continues to grow, decision speed becomes a competitive advantage. TINA AI is built around that reality. It removes the barrier between management and their data, transforming reporting from a task into a simple conversation.A Long-Term Commitment to AI-Powered Travel OperationsThe launch of TINA AI represents the beginning of a broader, long-term investment by dcs plus in embedding intelligence into every layer of its platform and across its full product portfolio. As the industry moves from early AI experiments to operational deployments, dcs plus is taking concrete steps to deliver meaningful AI use cases at scale. Additional AI capabilities are already in development, with the goal of helping agencies become progressively faster, leaner, and more competitive - without adding operational complexity.“Travel agencies are under real pressure: to process more, report faster, and operate with teams that are not growing. The data they need to run their businesses is already inside TINA. TINA AI makes that data immediately accessible in plain language, without the friction of additional work or complex system navigation. This is the direction we have been committed to for some time, and TINA AI is the first major expression of that vision,” commented Cristian Dinca, CEO of dcs plus.“dcs plus leads its category because it consistently translates complex travel processes into measurable clarity for agencies. The TINA AI capabilities are a strong example of that - taking a real operational bottleneck and solving it with technology that fits naturally into existing workflows. Our mission at Abingdon is to provide the stability and resources required for this type of sustained product evolution, and we are fully committed to backing the AI roadmap that dcs plus has set out - not just for TINA, but across the entire portfolio,” said Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group.About TINATINA is dcs plus’s mid- and back-office ERP platform for travel agencies, designed to manage the full operational and financial cycle of a travel business. The platform covers operations, financial processes, BI reporting, and system configuration, and integrates seamlessly with existing technology ecosystems. TINA automates booking imports and invoicing, handles multi-currency financials with real-time exchange rate integrations, manages BSP and ARC reconciliation, and delivers customizable dashboards and reports for both management and operational teams. It acts as a central hub, consolidating and structuring data, enforcing business rules, and virtually automating all travel-related processes from initial data entry to final invoice reconciliation.About dcs plusdcs plus, part of Abingdon Software Group, is a global travel technology provider offering end-to-end software solutions used in more than 60 countries by travel companies of all sizes - from independent agencies to large TMCs and global operators. Its modular platform covers the full travel business cycle: booking, distribution, management, and automation. dcs plus is a subsidiary of Abingdon Software Group.Media Contact dcs plus:Sibel Aptula, Head of MarketingE-mail: sibel.aptula@dcsplus.net | Website: www.dcsplus.net Tel: +40 (0)21 302 31 32 | Mobile: +40 (0) 746 22 98 11

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