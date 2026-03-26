Shell Shocked & Set Free: Saving Sea Turtles in the Florida Keys

Tune into this weekend’s AnimalZone episode with The Turtle Hospital

MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this heartwarming and eye-opening episode of AnimalZone , viewers are invited on a journey to the remarkable The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, where compassion meets cutting-edge care for some of the ocean’s most ancient mariners.Hosted by AnimalZone’s Arthur von Wiesenberger, the audience is welcomed by the passionate and dedicated Bette Zirkelbach, Manager of the hospital, who gives an intimate look inside this one-of-a-kind facility devoted exclusively to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and ill sea turtles.At the time of filming, the hospital was responding to a dramatic “cold stun” event, which is an Arctic cold snap that left 25 turtles stranded and in distress along the northeast coast. With urgency and expertise, the team springs into action, adding to the more than 100 turtles they treat each year.AnimalZone discovers the fascinating world of sea turtles including five of the planet’s seven species that pass through these Florida waters, including the beloved green sea turtle and the resilient loggerhead. Each patient has a story… but none more uplifting than “Speedy.”Rescued by local heroes Patricia and Andy, Speedy’s journey comes full circle as Arthur joins the community at Sombrero Beach for a truly unforgettable moment, her return to the wild. As she glides back into the Atlantic, cheered on by a crowd of devoted locals, it’s a powerful reminder of what care, commitment, and animal welfare groups like The Turtle Hospital can achieve.This episode is a moving tribute to second chances, ocean conservation, and the extraordinary people giving sea turtles a fighting chance.Airs nationally this Saturday, March 28 at 8:30 AM on Cox Television.For more information about The Turtle Hospital visit: https://turtlehospital.org/ #AnimalZone #SeaTurtles #TurtleHospital #FloridaKeys #WildlifeRescue #OceanConservation #FeelGoodTV#SombreroBeach #SaveOurSeasAnimalZone airs every Saturday on Cox Television's national network at 8:30 a.m. California viewers can also catch it on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 p.m. Encore episodes air on Sunday across the nation; check local listings. Full episodes are available at animalzone.org, and on Plex, Tubi, Roku, Vimeo, and Pluto.Since 2018, AnimalZone has filmed more than 180 episodes in the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii. The family favorite show shares uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

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