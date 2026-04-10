Law & Animal Order: New AnimalZone Episode Showcases Compassion Behind Bars in Key West

Inmates and animals rehabilitate each other in a powerful new episode

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2018, AnimalZone® has filmed nearly 200 episodes of the weekly national television show celebrating animals and the people who love them. The show takes viewers to Key West—and into one of the most unexpected sanctuaries in America: the Monroe County Sheriff's Animal Farm. Sheriff Rick Ramsay shares the inspiring origins and mission of the Animal Farm, where inmates become caretakers, forging bonds with animals that often mirror their own journeys toward healing and redemption.“This special episode truly blends heart and humor, proving that sometimes the most powerful rehabilitation programs don’t come with bars, but with hooves, paws, and a whole lot of heart,” says Creator and Host Arthur Von Wiesenberger.Jeanne Selander, affectionately known as “Farmer Jeanne,” guides viewers through the farm’s remarkable menagerie of animals and the stories behind them. Moving moments highlight how responsibility, trust, and compassion can transform lives on both ends of the leash, including the story of an inmate and his unlikely companion, a gentle donkey.Animal Zone airs every Saturday on Cox Television's national network at 8:30 a.m. California viewers can also watch on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Encore episodes air nationwide on Sunday; check local listings. Full episodes are available at AnimalZone.org and on streaming platforms including Plex Tubi , Roku, Vimeo, and Pluto.The family favorite show shares uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans. Follow AnimalZone on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.About AnimalZoneAnimalZoneis a nationally broadcast television series dedicated to celebrating animals and the people who love them. Since its launch, the show has produced nearly 200 episodes featuring inspiring stories from around the world. Learn more at AnimalZone.org.###

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