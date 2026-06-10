Black Women Are America's Fastest-Growing Entrepreneurs. Rest May Be Their Most Underused Business Tool

Jackie B Grice

Jackie B. Grice of Launching Deeper Says Stillness Is the Strategy Most Women Entrepreneurs Are Missing.

When women give themselves permission to rest, they don't lose momentum—they gain clarity, resilience, and the capacity to lead with greater purpose.” — Jackie B. Grice

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, with the number of Black women-owned businesses growing 50% between 2014 and 2019, according to a J.P. Morgan analysis of American Express research data. They are also starting new businesses at higher rates than any other demographic. What that data does not capture is what it costs them to keep going.Jackie B. Grice, a women's wellness expert, business strategist, and founder of Launching Deeper, has spent years working with women business owners who have confused exhaustion for ambition. Her answer is rest. Intentional, scheduled, unapologetic rest, is one of the most underused tools in a woman entrepreneur's business."When women give themselves permission to rest, they don't lose momentum," said Grice. "They gain clarity, resilience, and the capacity to lead with greater purpose."Jackie B. Grice shares 5 tips for women entrepreneurs: using rest, meditation, and stillness to prevent burnout. These include:1. Schedule Stillness Like You Schedule SuccessWomen entrepreneurs often fill every hour with meetings, deadlines, and responsibilities. Jackie encourages business owners to intentionally block time for stillness on their calendars. Even 10-15 minutes of uninterrupted quiet can help reset the nervous system, improve decision-making, and create space for clarity.2. Begin Each Day with Meditation Before ConsumptionBefore checking emails, social media, or messages, Jackie recommends starting the day with meditation, prayer, or mindful breathing. Creating a few moments of inner connection before engaging with external demands helps entrepreneurs lead from a grounded place rather than a reactive one.3. Stop Treating Rest as a RewardMany women believe they must earn rest after accomplishing everything on their to-do list. Jackie challenges that mindset, reminding entrepreneurs that rest is a business strategy, not a luxury. Sustainable success requires recovery, reflection, and renewal along the journey—not only after reaching a milestone.4. Listen to Your Body Before It Forces You to Slow DownBurnout rarely happens overnight. Jackie encourages women to pay attention to early warning signs such as fatigue, irritability, brain fog, sleep disruptions, or loss of creativity. Meditation and intentional pauses create awareness that allows entrepreneurs to respond to these signals before they become health crises.5. Lead Your Business from Alignment, Not ExhaustionThe most impactful leaders are not necessarily the busiest. Jackie teaches that stillness creates space for wisdom, creativity, and strategic thinking. By slowing down regularly, entrepreneurs can make more intentional decisions, strengthen their leadership, and build businesses that support their well-being rather than deplete it."When women give themselves permission to rest, they don't lose momentum—they gain clarity, resilience, and the capacity to lead with greater purpose." — Jackie B. Grice.Grice draws on her experience co-building a multimillion-dollar transportation company that came to a sudden halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. With charter buses parked and revenue gone, she found herself sitting under a tree in her yard. What felt like a crisis became a turning point. The stillness she was forced into gave her clarity she could not reach while moving.Her work through Launching Deeper focuses on helping women entrepreneurs build businesses that support their well-being rather than deplete it, starting with 10 to 15 minutes of unstructured quiet each day.About Jackie B. GriceJackie B. Grice is a CEO, business strategist, coach, speaker and the founder of Launching Deeper. Drawing on her experience co-building a multimillion-dollar transportation company, she works with women entrepreneurs on rest, burnout prevention, and purpose-driven leadership. She has contributed to Essence and appeared on Fox 8 and WGN9. Visit jackiebgrice.com.

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