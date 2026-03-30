Promo Box LLC Expands Everett Facility and Launches Advanced Window Tinting & Paint Protection (PPF) Services

Facility expansion supports growing vehicle graphics demand while introducing enhanced vehicle protection services for local businesses and drivers.

“Because we added some extra space in the shop, we can now offer these services properly,” says Andrey Tsarenko, Founder and CEO of Promo Box LLC.” — Andrey Tsarenko, Founder and CEO of Promo Box LLC

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Box LLC, a locally owned branding and visual marketing company based in Everett, Washington, has announced the expansion of its shop facility and the addition of Window Tinting and Paint Protection Film (PPF) services. The expansion allows the company to further strengthen its vehicle graphics operations while enhancing in-house production capabilities for Western Washington businesses.

The newly added space includes a dedicated clean installation room specifically designed for vehicle graphics, Window Tinting, and PPF applications. The expansion also frees up room in the company’s original production area for new printing equipment, including a recently added large-format machine for outdoor signage.

“Window tinting and paint protection require a clean environment. Adding this second part of the shop made it a perfect fit.”

For many years, Promo Box LLC has specialized in commercial vehicle wraps and graphics for contractors, service businesses, and growing companies across Western Washington. Over time, business owners began requesting protection services for their personal vehicles after seeing how commercial wraps preserved paint and maintained professional appearance.

“Mostly new, nice, beautiful cars come in for these services,” Tsarenko says. “People invest in something they care about, and they want to protect it.”

Window Tinting services include multiple film options ranging from polycarbonate to ceramic and graphene-infused ceramic films. These films provide UV protection and significant infrared heat reduction. According to Tsarenko, graphene-based ceramic films can block up to 90–99% of infrared heat while maintaining lighter visible tint levels.

“Some people think darker means better heat protection, but that’s not always true,” Tsarenko explains. “A lighter graphene film can block more heat than a darker, cheaper film.”

Paint Protection Film (PPF) services include partial front, full front, and full-body coverage options. The 8-mil ceramic-coated film helps protect vehicle paint from rock chips, scratches, UV exposure, and environmental wear. The film features self-healing properties for minor surface imperfections and is backed by manufacturer warranties.

The expansion reinforces Promo Box LLC’s commitment to in-house production quality and workflow efficiency. By separating vehicle graphics installations from printing operations, the company can maintain higher consistency standards while increasing overall capacity.

Commercial vehicle wraps remain a core focus of the company’s branding services, with Window Tinting and PPF positioned as complementary vehicle care solutions.

“We’re really skilled. We have lots of experience in wrapping and installation: 15+ years,” Tsarenko says. “This expansion just allows us to do more of it, and do it properly.”

All installations are performed at the Everett facility to ensure controlled conditions and quality outcomes.

The expansion represents continued investment in local infrastructure as Promo Box LLC supports businesses throughout Western Washington in strengthening their visual presence and long-term brand performance.

To learn more about Promo Box LLC’s vehicle wraps, custom apparel, embroidery, signage, promotional products, and printed marketing materials, visit the company’s website.

About Promo Box LLC

Promo Box LLC is a locally owned branding and visual marketing company based in Everett, Washington. Founded in 2008, the company specializes in vehicle wraps, custom apparel, embroidery, signage, promotional products, and printed marketing materials. With in-house production capabilities and a focus on consistency, durability, and professional presentation, Promo Box LLC helps businesses throughout Western Washington elevate their brand presence and support long-term growth.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

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Media Contact

Promo Box LLC

Address: 909 Southeast Everett Mall Way Ste B280

Everett, Washington 98208

Phone: 425-737-9026

Hours: 09:00 am – 05:00 pm

Website: https://promoboxllc.com/

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