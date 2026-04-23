Perfect Stones Countertops Invites Homeowners to Visit Its Summerville Stone Yard and Production Facility

Stone Yard in Summerville, SC Perfect Stones Countertops Welcome to Stone Yard in Summerville, SC Stone Yard in Summerville, SC

Local countertop company reinforces market leadership by offering full in-house fabrication and material selection experience for Charleston-area clients.

Stone is a natural material. You can’t understand it from a sample. You need to see the full slab. When clients come to our stone yard, they see exactly what they’re getting.” — Iurii Pirogov, CEO of Perfect Stones Countertops

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Stones Countertops, a leading countertop fabrication and installation company serving the Charleston area, is inviting homeowners to visit its stone yard and production facility in Summerville, South Carolina. The initiative highlights the company’s commitment to transparency, craftsmanship, and giving customers full control over their countertop selection process.

Unlike many countertop providers that rely on third-party suppliers or showroom samples, Perfect Stones Countertops operates a fully in-house facility where clients can view full slabs, observe the fabrication process, and select the exact materials that will be installed in their homes.

“Stone is a natural material. You can’t understand it from a sample. You need to see the full slab,” said Iurii, CEO of Perfect Stones Countertops. “When clients come to our stone yard, they’re not guessing. They see exactly what they’re getting.”

The Summerville facility includes both a stone yard, where natural and engineered slabs are stored and displayed, and a production space, where materials are cut, fabricated, and prepared for installation. Customers are encouraged to walk through the yard, compare slabs side by side, and take their time selecting materials in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

This approach addresses one of the most common challenges homeowners face during kitchen remodeling: the difference between small showroom samples and full slabs. Variations in color, veining, and pattern can significantly impact the final appearance of a countertop, making in-person selection a critical step in achieving the desired result.

“Every project is custom,” Iurii added. “There are no ‘easy’ jobs. The details matter, and the best way to get those details right is to involve the client from the very beginning.”

Perfect Stones Countertops works with a range of high-quality materials, including quartz, granite, marble, and quartzite. By offering direct access to its inventory, the company allows clients to evaluate these materials in real conditions and make informed decisions based on both aesthetics and functionality.

In addition to its Summerville production facility, Perfect Stones Countertops serves the Charleston region through multiple established office locations, providing convenient access for homeowners across the area. All projects are ultimately processed through the company’s centralized fabrication facility, ensuring consistent quality control and precision.

The company’s in-house model eliminates the need for outsourcing, allowing its team to manage every stage of the process: from slab selection and templating to cutting, polishing, and installation.

“We handle everything ourselves,” Iurii said. “That’s how we maintain quality and deliver exactly what the client expects.”

Homeowners interested in new countertops are invited to visit the Summerville location, explore the stone yard, and see the production process firsthand. Visitors can consult with experts, review material options, and experience the craftsmanship behind each project while enjoying a welcoming, customer-focused environment.

The company believes this level of transparency and accessibility is a key factor in its position as one of the leading countertop providers in the Charleston area.

To learn more or plan a visit, homeowners can contact Perfect Stones Countertops directly or visit the company’s website.

About Perfect Stones Countertops

Perfect Stones Countertops is a South Carolina-based countertop fabrication and installation company serving the Charleston area. Specializing in quartz, granite, marble, and quartzite, the company offers full in-house production capabilities, including slab selection, cutting, fabrication, and installation. With a focus on quality, transparency, and customer involvement, Perfect Stones Countertops helps homeowners achieve durable, high-end results tailored to their spaces.

Media Contact

Perfect Stones Countertops

Address: 302 Thorpe Rd, Summerville, SC

Phone: (843) 834-4789

E-mail: info@ps-countertops.com

Website: https://ps-countertops.com/

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