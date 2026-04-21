5,000 Clients and Growing: Product Air’s 'Tech Brother from Another Mother' Approach Earns Confidence Across Washington

Product Air Expands Over 5000 Clients in Western Washington Product Air Opens A New Office in Seattle

Family-run HVAC and electrical contractor surpasses 5,000 clients by prioritizing transparency, licensing, and relationship-driven service

We never imagined how far our reach would grow. But serving over 5,000 homeowners tells us that what we believed the market needed was true. People need someone they can trust.” — Sergey Nikolin, co-founder of Product Air

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric, a family-run HVAC and electrical contractor serving residential customers throughout Snohomish County, King County, Island County, Skagit County, and the greater Seattle metropolitan area, has announced that it has surpassed 5,000 residential clients across Washington.

Founded in 2017, the company’s growth reflects rising demand for transparent, licensed, and relationship-focused HVAC and electrical services in an evolving industry.

“We never imagined how far our reach would grow,” said Sergey Nikolin, co-founder of Product Air. “But serving over 5,000 homeowners tells us that what we believed the market needed was true. People don’t just need heating or cooling. They need someone they can trust.”

Growth Rooted in Care

When asked what has driven consistent year-over-year expansion, Nikolin points to a simple principle: genuine care.

“It’s the genuine care we have for the families we serve,” he said. “Modern service means accessibility and speed. But people still want an old-school relationship.”

Product Air emphasizes clear communication, straightforward contracts, and the delivery of its commitments.

“When you make promises, you deliver,” Nikolin said. “And when you’re wrong, you own it.”

Responding to Industry Change

Across Washington, homeowners are upgrading aging systems and adapting to electrification trends. Demand has increased for heat pump installations, air-conditioning replacements, and electrical panel modernization as warmer summers and clean-energy initiatives reshape residential infrastructure.

Nikolin says growth has not come at the expense of standards.

“There are shortcuts you could take, and the city might not find out,” he said. “But we choose transparency. If someone isn’t willing to get properly licensed, what else are they not willing to do correctly?”

Expanding Reach While Preserving Identity

Snohomish County remains Product Air’s strongest base, with recent expansion into Seattle improving direct access and response times for city residents. The company recently opened a Seattle location to strengthen its local service presence.

“Our goal is simple: to be a company people can rely on,” he said. “If homeowners see us as their trusted brother, we’re doing our job.”



About Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric

Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric is a family-run company founded in 2017 by the Nikolin brothers. Based in Marysville and Issaquah, Washington, the company provides heating, cooling, electrical, and backup power solutions for residential customers throughout Snohomish County and the greater Seattle region.

With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, Sergey Nikolin and his team focus on long-term comfort, honest recommendations, and practical solutions that help homeowners protect their families and their homes.

Media Contact

Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric

Address: 103 Cedar Ave, Unit B, Marysville, WA 98270, United States

Phone: (425) 344-3738

Site: https://productairheating.com/

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