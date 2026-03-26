Hector Salinas Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hector Salinas, founder of Vanguard Armor Epoxy Coatings, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how resilience, discipline, and creative problem-solving have shaped his approach to business.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Salinas explores the importance of turning passion into purpose, and breaks down how attention to detail, creativity in epoxy design, and perseverance can drive meaningful results while transforming challenges into opportunity.Hector’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/hector-salinas63866274

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