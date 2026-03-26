Two Ocean Science Opportunities from Bigelow Laboratory for Maine Students and Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share two engaging opportunities from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, designed to deepen ocean science learning for both students and educators. From hands-on research experiences for high school juniors to immersive professional development workshops for teachers, these programs connect classroom learning with real-world science.

Keller BLOOM Program: Hands-On Ocean Science for High School Juniors

Educators are encouraged to help spread the word about the Keller BLOOM Program, a unique opportunity for Maine high school juniors with an interest in ocean science.

Founded by Bigelow Laboratory scientist Maureen Keller, this program offers students a week-long immersive experience working alongside professional researchers. Participants will engage in field sampling and laboratory activities, gaining firsthand experience in data collection, analysis, and scientific research methods.

The 2026 program will take place from May 17-22, 2026, at Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay. Applications are due April 10, 2026.

No prior research experience is required, and students from all Maine counties are encouraged to apply. Sixteen students will be selected, and all room and board will be provided with supervision.

This is an excellent opportunity for educators to support students in exploring potential careers in ocean science and to connect them with Maine’s vibrant scientific community.

Students can learn more and apply here. Students with questions about the application process should please email kellerbloom@bigelow.org.

BLOOM Educators Program: Ocean Science Professional Development

In addition to student programming, Bigelow Laboratory is expanding its impact through the BLOOM Educators Program, a professional development opportunity for middle and high school science teachers in Maine and New Hampshire.

Led by scientists including David Fields and Nicole Poulton, this four-day summer workshop provides educators with hands-on experience, scientific content knowledge, and classroom-ready resources to enhance ocean science instruction.

The 2026 “Exploring Oceanography” workshop will be held from August 4-7, 2026, at Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay.

Participants will:

Explore key ocean science topics, including climate change, primary productivity, and the ocean’s biological pump.

Participate in a research cruise and gain field-sampling experience.

Engage in lab-based learning and collaborate with scientists.

Receive curriculum materials, equipment, and ongoing support during the school year.

Earn three Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Space is limited to 10 educators, and a $100 deposit is required to reserve a spot. Housing, some meals, and a transportation reimbursement are provided.

Educators can learn more and apply here. Educators with questions about this program can contact bloomeducators@bigelow.org.

These programs offer meaningful ways to bring authentic science experiences into Maine classrooms while inspiring the next generation of ocean scientists. Educators are encouraged to share the Keller BLOOM opportunity with eligible students and consider applying for the BLOOM Educators opportunity to enrich their own practice.