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Bridge Maintenance Project Scheduled to Begin U.S. Highway 281 between Aberdeen and Warner

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, March 26, 2026

Contact:
Robert Ward, Project Engineer Manager, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. - On Monday, April 6, 2026, a bridge maintenance project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 281 between Aberdeen and Warner. The bridge repair work will include four structures in the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 281 over Moccasin Creek.

Bridge maintenance operations will reduce traffic to one lane. Speed limits through the work zone will be reduced to 45 mph. Motorists should expect delays.

This project is part of a $2.8 million contract to complete projects on Highway 281 in the Aberdeen region with Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD.

The anticipated completion date for the bridge maintenance project is Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. The overall Highway 281 project completion date is Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

Featured Project Information:
Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/aberdeen281.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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Bridge Maintenance Project Scheduled to Begin U.S. Highway 281 between Aberdeen and Warner

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