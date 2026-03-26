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Nolly Launches Streamlined ITIN Application Service for Non-Residents

non resident filing us tax return

Team - Nolly

Nolly, a trusted provider of U.S. tax support services for non-residents, today announced the launch of its dedicated ITIN application platform.

TORONTO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolly, a trusted provider of U.S. tax support services for non-residents, today announced the launch of its dedicated ITIN application platform. The service offers expert guidance and full support for obtaining an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) from the IRS.

The ITIN is a nine-digit tax processing number issued by the Internal Revenue Service to individuals who are required to file U.S. federal tax returns but are not eligible for a Social Security Number. It is essential for non-resident aliens filing U.S. taxes, claiming dependents or spouses, reporting U.S. rental income, selling U.S. property, or handling FIRPTA withholding refunds.

Nolly's IRS-certified agents provide professional assistance with document preparation, application submission, and online guidance throughout the process. Key benefits include:

* Expert review to ensure accurate and complete submissions

* Simplified handling of required identification documents

* Real-time updates and notifications on application status

* Support for standard ITIN applications and special cases (e.g., property sales, rental income)

* Secure, private document processing

Non-residents often find the ITIN process complex and time-consuming, said a Nolly spokesperson. Our service removes the confusion, helping clients secure their ITIN efficiently while complying with IRS requirements.

Nolly also supports related services including U.S. tax filings, EIN applications, and FIRPTA refund claims, making it a one-stop resource for international individuals and businesses with U.S. tax obligations.

About Nolly

Nolly delivers professional U.S. tax and registration solutions to clients worldwide, simplifying compliance for non-residents through certified expertise and user-friendly online tools.

Shlomo Arviv
Nolly
416-732-3342
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Nolly Launches Streamlined ITIN Application Service for Non-Residents

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