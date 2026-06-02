Gottlieb Law Firm Expands Family Law Services to Support Toronto Families Through Complex Legal Transitions

Gottlieb Family Law​ Professional Corporation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gottlieb Law Firm, a boutique legal practice with over 60 years of combined experience, is pleased to announce the expansion of its specialized legal services to better serve individuals seeking Family Lawyers in Toronto . This initiative reinforces the firm's commitment to providing compassionate, personalized legal solutions for those navigating divorce, child protection, and alternative dispute resolution during challenging life transitions.Led by Senior Counsel Gary Gottlieb, who has practiced law since 1987, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services including mediation, arbitration, and litigation. The expansion focuses on addressing the growing need for detailed parenting plans and transparent communication in domestic matters. By utilizing their extensive knowledge of the local legal landscape, the firm's seasoned lawyers aim to protect client rights while prioritizing the well-being of children involved in high-conflict cases.The legal team at Gottlieb Law Firm provides astute advice across all areas of family law, including child and spousal support, property division, and marriage contracts. Their approach emphasizes resolving complex issues through both traditional courtroom advocacy and alternative dispute resolution. This ensures that clients receive representation tailored to their unique socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.With a reputation for excellence among judicial colleagues, the firm continues to mentor others in the field while accepting referrals from Legal Aid Ontario and various community clinics. This expansion ensures that residents across Toronto, including those in Yorkville, Summerhill, and Sheppard Ave E, have access to dedicated legal professionals when family matters most.About the CompanyGottlieb Law Firm is a boutique family law firm based in Toronto, Ontario. The firm specializes exclusively in family law, divorce law , and child protection proceedings. With a team of experienced barristers, mediators, and arbitrators, the firm is dedicated to providing professional and compassionate legal representation to help clients resolve disputes and move forward with their lives.

Meet Gary Gottlieb | Toronto Family Lawyer & Founder of Gottlieb Family Law

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