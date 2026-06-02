DreamStone Kitchen Offers Custom Quartz and Granite Countertop Services for Mississauga and the GTA

Custom quartz kitchen countertops and a full-height waterfall-veined backsplash. White marble-look quartz countertops with a matching full-height backsplash, custom fabricated by DreamStone Kitchen. Durable dark quartz kitchen countertops with a tile backsplash.

DreamStone Kitchen fabricates and installs custom quartz, granite, marble and porcelain countertops in Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington and the wider GTA.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamStone Kitchen Ltd., a countertop fabricator and installer based in Mississauga, Ontario, continues to serve homeowners, contractors and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area with custom stone surfaces for kitchens, bathrooms and commercial spaces. As both manufacturer and installer of its products, the company handles design, fabrication and installation in-house, giving customers a single point of contact from the first consultation through final installation.The company specializes in quartz, granite, marble and porcelain countertops , and works on far more than standard kitchen counters. Its fabrication and installation services include full-height backsplashes, waterfall-edge islands, stone tables and tabletops, fireplace surrounds, TV feature walls, bar tops, bathroom vanities and commercial reception desks. Countertop pricing starts at approximately $38 per square foot, with the final cost depending on the stone type, edge profile and installation requirements. DreamStone also offers a price-match guarantee and backs its installations with a workmanship warranty and aftercare support.A Wide Selection of Stone MaterialsA central part of DreamStone Kitchen's offering is the breadth of materials available to customers. Granite remains one of the most popular choices, valued for its ability to combine natural beauty with strength. The company notes that granite is highly durable, heat- and scratch-resistant, low-maintenance and adds long-term value to a home, while offering a wide colour range. Its granite collection spans dozens of options, including Absolute Black, Alaska White, Bianco Antico, Black Galaxy, Blue Pearl, and Colonial Gold, among others.For homeowners who prefer engineered surfaces, DreamStone carries quartz from several recognized brands, including Caesarstone, Silestone, Vicostone, Lucent Quartz, K Stone, MSI, TCE Stone, and Sio4. Engineered quartz is often chosen by busy households for its consistency and everyday durability. The company also works with marble for those seeking a more classic look, and porcelain for large-format, marble-look panels that offer style at a lower price point than natural stone. Customers can view full slabs in the company's Mississauga showroom rather than relying on small samples, which helps them see exactly how a vein pattern will appear on a finished island or countertop.An In-House Fabrication and Installation ProcessDreamStone Kitchen's process is designed to be transparent and predictable. It begins with a design consultation, during which the team discusses how the customer actually uses their kitchen and recommends materials accordingly. From there, the project moves to on-site templating and precise measurements, followed by cutting, shaping and polishing using professional CNC fabrication equipment in a controlled shop environment. Before final installation, surfaces are dry-fit tested to ensure an accurate fit. Each completed project is accompanied by a care guide to support long-term maintenance.The company emphasizes the craftsmanship involved in installation, where heavy stone slabs must be moved and fitted without damage, seams must be made nearly invisible using custom-colored epoxy matched to the stone, and sink cutouts must be carefully checked. According to the company, fabrication and installation typically take place within a one- to two-week window from the initial consultation, with the on-site installation often completed in a single day, depending on the size and complexity of the project. For granite specifically, the company notes that installation usually occurs within 7 to 10 business days after the templating appointment.Serving Mississauga and the Greater Toronto AreaDreamStone Kitchen serves Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area, working on both residential and commercial projects. The company has installed countertops in a wide variety of properties, from older homes to new-build condos, and frames its local experience as an advantage in handling the practical quirks of different buildings and neighbourhoods.The company describes its approach around four points: personal service, with the team listening to a customer's needs before planning and building; quality materials sourced from trusted suppliers; a clear, step-by-step process so customers know what is happening at each stage; and a local team familiar with the homes and renovation needs common across the region.Beyond kitchens, DreamStone provides stonework for bathrooms — including vanity surfaces designed with practical details like proper sink spacing and rounded edges — as well as specialty installations such as floor-to-ceiling marble fireplaces, home bar tops with built-in features, and custom tabletops. For commercial clients, the company produces reception desks and other feature surfaces intended to make a strong first impression.Backsplash and Tile ServicesIn addition to countertops, DreamStone Kitchen offers backsplash installation across several material types, including ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone tile and full-slab quartz backsplash panels that eliminate grout lines for easier cleaning. Full-height backsplashes, in which stone runs from the counter to the ceiling, are among the options the company highlights for homeowners looking to make a stronger visual statement in the kitchen. The company's quote process for these projects covers materials, labour and colour-matched caulk.Visit the ShowroomDreamStone Kitchen's showroom is located at 4890 Tomken Rd., Unit 10-12, Mississauga, ON L4W 1J8, where customers can view materials in person. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday by appointment.

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