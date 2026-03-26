Peter Horewitch Named 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honoree

Common Knowledge Technology’s Peter Horewitch earns 2026 Colorado Titan 100 recognition for leadership, innovation, and empowering smarter technology decisions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT), a Denver-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Peter Horewitch, has been named a 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honoree.

The Titan 100 program recognizes the region’s top CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion in their industries. Honorees are selected for their ability to drive growth, inspire their teams, and make a meaningful impact within their organizations and communities.

“The Titan 100 honorees represent a distinguished group of leaders who are shaping the future of business through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence,” said Erica Vasquez, Program Director for Colorado & Nashville, Titan CEO.

Peter Horewitch was recognized for his forward-thinking leadership and commitment to helping organizations make better technology decisions. Since founding CKT in 2003, he has led the company with a clear mission: to make technology understandable, accessible, and strategically valuable for business leaders. Under his leadership, CKT has built a reputation for delivering personalized, business-focused IT solutions while maintaining transparency, long-term client relationships, and a proactive approach to technology management.

“I’m honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of leaders,” said Horewitch. “This recognition reflects the incredible team at CKT and our shared commitment to doing what’s right for our clients. We believe technology should empower businesses, not complicate them, and that continues to guide everything we do.”

The Titan 100 recognition highlights leaders who are driving measurable impact within their organizations while helping shape the broader business community. These executives represent a diverse range of industries and are united by their commitment to innovation, growth, and leadership excellence.

The 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on June 4. The full list of honorees can be found at: https://www.titan100.biz/co-titan-100-awards/

About Common Knowledge Technology (CKT): Founded in 2003, Common Knowledge Technology (CKT) is a Denver-based premium value managed service provider delivering personalized, high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized organizations. Built on the belief that technology should be understandable and accessible, CKT provides tailored solutions, proactive support, and strategic technology coaching that help businesses simplify IT management and improve performance. With a highly experienced team and long-standing client relationships, CKT helps organizations eliminate complexity, strengthen security, and leverage technology as a catalyst for growth.

About Titan 100: Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in various regions across the country. These leaders are distinguished by their exceptional leadership, vision, and passion, demonstrating a commitment to excellence in their industries and communities. Titan 100 provides a platform for these executives to connect, collaborate, and continue driving impact within their organizations and beyond.

Titan 100 Contact:

Erica Vasquez

Program Director | Colorado & Nashville

Titan CEO | Titan 100

ericav@titanceo.com

720-916-1161

www.titan100.biz

www.titanceo.com

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