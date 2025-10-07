Common Knowledge Technology Earns National Recognition as Finalist in 2025 MSP Titans Awards

CKT named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, honoring top MSPs driving innovation, client success, and IT excellence nationwide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT) has been selected as a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a national honor spotlighting the most innovative and impactful Managed Service Providers across the country.

This recognition places CKT among an elite group of MSPs that are redefining the role of technology partners in today’s complex business environment. From cybersecurity and compliance to cloud strategy and infrastructure resilience, CKT’s approach to IT services is helping clients not only stay secure but stay ahead.

“We’ve always believed that great IT isn’t just about uptime, it’s about outcomes,” said Peter Horewitch, CEO of CKT. “This nomination is a powerful affirmation of our team’s commitment to delivering results that matter. We’re honored to be recognized for the work we do behind the scenes to keep our clients productive, protected, and prepared.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate MSPs that lead with vision, deliver measurable client success, and embrace service models that anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. Finalists are chosen through a rigorous evaluation of business performance, client impact, innovation, and leadership in the MSP community. Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“Our clients trust us with their most critical systems and that trust drives everything we do,” Horewitch added. “Being named a finalist isn’t just a milestone for our company. It’s a message to our clients that we’re delivering the kind of strategic IT support that helps them grow, adapt, and thrive.”

CKT continues its remarkable recognition streak, earning its fourth major industry honor in six months. The company has now received the CRN MSP 500, MSP 501 Top 100 in North America, #1 Ranked MSP in Colorado (independently owned), and the MSP 501 NextGen award just last month.

For more information about CKT, visit https://www.ck-tek.com/

About Common Knowledge Technology (CKT): Common Knowledge Technology is a premium value managed service provider (MSP), based in Denver, CO, delivering personalized, high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized businesses for over 20 years. Founded in 2003, CKT was built on the belief that technology should be understandable and accessible to business leaders. With a client-first mindset, CKT offers tailored IT strategies, proactive support, and transparent service models that eliminate complexity and build long-term trust. From 24/7 support and cybersecurity to cloud migrations and technology coaching, CKT empowers organizations to make smarter IT decisions and grow with confidence. Learn more at Common Knowledge Technology

