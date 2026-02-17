CRN Names Common Knowledge Technology to 2026 MSP 500 List

CKT earns its sixth CRN MSP 500 recognition, honored in the 2026 Pioneer 250 for innovative managed IT and cybersecurity leadership.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Knowledge Technology (CKT), a Denver-based managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026. CKT has once again been recognized as a top managed service provider in North America, marking the sixth time the company has been named to the prestigious CRN MSP 500 list.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list recognizes leading managed service providers across North America that deliver innovative services designed to enhance operational performance, strengthen cybersecurity, and maximize the return on technology investments.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

Common Knowledge Technology (CKT) was selected for its forward-thinking approach to managed services, combining strategic IT planning, advanced cybersecurity frameworks, and AI-informed solutions to help organizations operate more securely and efficiently. With more than two decades of experience, CKT continues to differentiate itself by making complex technology accessible and strategically valuable for business leaders across industries including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, nonprofit, and professional services.

“The role of an MSP is rapidly evolving, and we believe the future belongs to providers who combine innovation with strategic leadership,” said Peter Horewitch, CEO of Common Knowledge Technology. “We are investing heavily in AI integration, proactive security models, and scalable cloud architectures that don’t just support businesses; they accelerate them. Recognition on CRN’s MSP 500 list reinforces that our forward-thinking approach is helping redefine what modern managed services should look like.”

The MSP 500 list highlights organizations that are driving measurable impact within the IT channel. These MSPs enable businesses to navigate evolving technology challenges while maintaining agility and fiscal responsibility.

About Common Knowledge Technology (CKT): Founded in 2003, Common Knowledge Technology (CKT) is a Denver-based premium value managed service provider delivering personalized, high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to small and mid-sized organizations. Built on the belief that technology should be understandable and accessible, CKT offers strategic IT planning, proactive support, cybersecurity services, cloud solutions, and technology coaching. With long-standing client relationships and a highly experienced team, CKT helps organizations eliminate complexity, strengthen security, and leverage technology as a catalyst for growth. Learn more at here: https://www.ck-tek.com/

About The Channel Company: The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

