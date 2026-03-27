Business Reporter: AI is reshaping L&D strategies

Why learning should become a central component of business performance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Carlos Ezquerro, CEO of Netex Learning talks about how businesses should transform their L&D programmes to be able to fill the AI skills gaps they have, relying not only on external but also internal recruitment. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is forcing UK employers to reassess how quickly their learning and development (L&D) systems can equip workers with new skills. While more than half of UK employees have used AI tools in the past year, many organisations acknowledge that legacy training models are no longer fit for pace or scale. According to the Resource and Talent Planning 2024 survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), employers increasingly accept that recruitment alone will not close skills gaps, prompting greater reliance on internal development. Yet time constraints and difficulty proving return on investment continue to limit progress. As organisations rethink L&D, three priorities are emerging: short form learning that fits into the working day, better circulation of internal knowledge across teams and integrated platforms that combine analytics, content and personalised learning pathways.Carlos Ezquerro, CEO of digital learning specialist Netex, says learning has become inseparable from business outcomes. “Learning has become a central component of business performance,” he explains. “Companies are no longer looking for catalogues of courses, but for systems that connect people with the knowledge they need to progress in their roles.” Ezquerro adds that modern L&D must evolve alongside the organisation itself. “Netex works with companies adopting data-led operating models. Our role is to help them build learning environments that develop at the same rhythm as their business.” Netex supports this shift by integrating AI, data and pedagogy, enabling organisations to manage talent development with the same rigour as any other strategic investment.To learn more about how your business can align its L&D programme with the skills it genuinely needs, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Netex LearningNetex’s vision is vision is to transform the use of learning technologies into an everyday habit by making them simple and accessible for users. It offers a complete ecosystem of cloud-based learning solutions, while its platform solutions include mobile apps for offline access and a platform for managing all training in online, classroom or blended scenarios. Netex’s products and services also include content solutions, focusing on catalogue content, content development services, as well as an authoring tool.

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