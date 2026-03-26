ZeroBeta Brings Institutional-Grade Risk and Collateral Analytics to Ownera's SuperApps Platform

Portfolio management, secured financing, and staking now available as production-ready applications within Ownera’s institutional network

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroBeta , a fintech firm specializing in high-performance risk and market data infrastructure for capital markets, today announced that three applications from its BlueShift platform are now available on Ownera 's SuperApps Platform: Portfolio Manager, Borrowing & Lending, and Staking. The applications bring production-ready risk analytics, collateral management, and market data infrastructure to tokenized workflows – capabilities institutions need as they scale digital asset operations alongside traditional markets.The move signals a broader industry shift in how institutions access technology for tokenized markets: developers connect their application once to reach Ownera’s entire institutional network – and institutions access production-ready capabilities without building custom infrastructure. For ZeroBeta, joining the SuperApps Platform means its risk and collateral stack is immediately available to every institution already on the network. ZeroBeta's BlueShift platform consolidates market, liquidity, and credit risk across the trade lifecycle, enabling institutions to run risk calculations, margin optimization, and collateral workflows on tokenized assets alongside legacy books through a single integration with Ownera Routers.BlueShift Portfolio Manager enables registered investment advisors to manage portfolios across crypto assets, tokenized RWAs, and traditional markets through a single platform. It provides integrated execution workflows, real-time portfolio monitoring, and order routing across asset classes with built-in margin calculation, collateral monitoring, and stress testing for dynamic risk assessment under changing market conditions.BlueShift Borrowing & Lending supports institutional secured financing across crypto assets and stablecoins through standardized transaction processing, real-time collateral monitoring, and threshold-based margin calls. Institutions can structure, execute, and manage secured financing arrangements with full operational control throughout the loan lifecycle, supported by integrated collateral transfer and substitution workflows.BlueShift Staking provides institutional staking across more than 20 blockchain protocols through a unified platform. Designed for institutional digital asset holders, treasuries, and custodians, the application enables institutions to manage staking activity directly from their existing custody or wallet infrastructure, without transferring asset controls. Standardized workflows abstract protocol-specific complexity, with real-time reward monitoring and integrated fee calculation supporting precise accounting and reconciliation."Production-grade risk management isn't a feature you add later. It's what makes scale possible in the first place. Institutions moving into tokenized markets still need the same margining, collateral monitoring, and stress testing they rely on for traditional assets, and they need it to work across both without rebuilding from scratch. Connectivity solves the routing problem; risk and collateral infrastructure solves the operating problem. Until institutions can monitor exposure, trigger margin calls, and manage collateral across traditional and tokenized assets through a single control point, digital asset operations remain constrained. Both layers have to be in place before institutions can move from managing digital assets cautiously to running them at full institutional scale," said Varuna Wijesundera, CEO at ZeroBeta."When ZeroBeta connects to Ownera’s SuperApps Platform, every institution on the network gains immediate access to Portfolio Manager, Borrowing & Lending, and Staking, within the workflows they already use," said Ami Ben David, Founder and CEO at Ownera. "That’s what a true institutional digital asset ecosystem delivers: a single connection that makes three production-ready capabilities available at once, each sharing the same institutional counterparties, asset definitions, and compliance controls already established on the platform. ZeroBeta’s risk and collateral infrastructure is exactly what institutions need to move from measured digital asset exposure to running full operations at scale. The SuperApps platform puts it in reach from day one."About ZeroBetaZeroBeta specializes in real-time risk and collateral management across traditional and digital assets, with agentic AI embedded across its platform. Founded by technologists with over two decades of experience in business and technology transformation, the company is headquartered in Canada with delivery centers across North America, the U.K., and Sri Lanka. ZeroBeta’s BlueShift platform is cloud-native and supports real-time computation across multiple asset classes, serving buy-side and sell-side firms as well as market infrastructure providers, including Exchanges, Clearing Houses, and Depositories. The platform provides a unified environment for managing margin, collateral, and settlement workflows across both traditional and digital assets, enabling institutions to dramatically reduce time-to-market compared to legacy technology. For more information, visit www.zerobeta.xyz About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io

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