Particula Launches Risk Ratings on Ownera's SuperApps Platform

Institutional-grade risk ratings now available natively within the FinP2P ecosystem, extending proven capabilities from UK and US TMMF Sandboxes into production

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Particula , the prime rating provider for digital assets, today announced the upcoming launch of their risk ratings on Ownera 's SuperApps Platform. Particula’s Risk Engine will bring institutional-grade risk ratings directly into Ownera’s FinP2P ecosystem, delivering continuous, multi-dimensional assessments for tokenized fixed income and equity instruments.Asset managers, banks, issuers, trading desks, collateral managers, and other participants on the network can access real-time risk scores, automated alerts, and comprehensive analytics directly within their existing FinP2P workflows – without additional integration.A Partnership Built in ProductionThe SuperApp launch formalizes a partnership that has been tested and proven in institutional sandbox environments. Particula and Ownera first collaborated as part of the GDF UK/EU Tokenized Money Market Funds (TMMF) Industry Sandbox, powered by Ownera, where Particula served as the prime rating provider -- demonstrating how independent risk ratings enable institutional participants to evaluate tokenized assets for collateral eligibility.That collaboration has since expanded into the US TMMF Industry Sandbox, launched in New York in January 2026, again powered by Ownera. Within this initiative, Particula is providing risk ratings for tokenized money market funds being tested as eligible margin collateral – this time for U.S. derivatives markets.The SuperApp extends these proven capabilities to the full spectrum of tokenized assets on the FinP2P network, moving beyond sandbox testing into production-ready deployment.Why Risk Intelligence Matters NowAs tokenized assets move beyond early pilots into institutional-scale operations, participants face a critical gap: traditional credit ratings evaluate the underlying asset, but tokenization introduces additional layers of risk – spanning smart contract design, custody architecture, governance frameworks, redemption mechanics, and cross-chain settlement. Without continuous, structured risk intelligence embedded into trading and collateral workflows, institutions cannot evaluate these assets to the same standard they apply to traditional securities.Particula addresses this gap with a multi-dimensional risk rating framework that goes beyond the underlying asset. By assessing economic viability, legal structure, operational resilience, and technical infrastructure, Particula delivers a holistic, continuously updated view of tokenized asset risk – built for institutional decision-making.Embedded Capabilities Across the NetworkWith the Particula SuperApp running on the same Ownera FinP2P Router infrastructure that every institution on the network already operates, risk ratings are available natively within existing workflows. There is no separate integration, no additional vendor relationship to manage, and no data pipeline to build. An institution already connected to the FinP2P network can access Particula’s risk intelligence as part of the same environment it uses for trading, settlement, and collateral management.This is the practical value of the SuperApps model: specialised capabilities deployed once and available to every participant on the network. Each new SuperApp strengthens the ecosystem for every institution already connected.Timm Reinsdorf, CEO of Particula, commented: "Tokenized assets are reaching the scale where the market needs the same quality of risk infrastructure that traditional finance has relied on for decades - but adapted for a digitally native world. In the UK and US TMMF sandboxes, over 70 Tier 1 institutions relied on our risk ratings to evaluate tokenized assets. Our SuperApp on Ownera’s platform now makes that capability natively available to every participant in the ecosystem.”Ami Ben David, Founder & CEO of Ownera, commented: "Risk transparency isn’t an add-on at institutional scale – it’s a prerequisite. Particula’s SuperApp demonstrates exactly why we built the SuperApps Platform as an open application layer: so that institutions get access to capabilities like independent risk ratings within the same infrastructure they already use to trade and settle. Every SuperApp deployed on the network strengthens the value proposition for every participant already connected. That’s the network effect in practice.”AvailabilityThe Particula SuperApp is currently in testing, with production deployment on the FinP2P network planned for Q2/Q3, 2026. Institutional participants interested in early access can contact Particula or Ownera directly.About ParticulaParticula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. The company delivers next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, across issuer and counterparties, issuance structure, technical implementation and underlying risk – providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance.About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io Media Contact:ParticulaNadine WilkeChief Growth Officerinfo@particula.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.