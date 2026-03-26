Devin Farrell Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devin Farrell, founder of New Genesis Therapy, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how science-backed wellness practices and recovery-focused therapies can support the body’s natural healing and long-term resilience.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Farrell explores the importance of recovery-centered wellness and breaks down how modalities like hyperbaric oxygen therapy and red light therapy can support cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall performance.Devin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/devin-farrell

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